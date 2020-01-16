Mary Lou McDonald backs SF councillor after apology for Varadkar ‘family man’ comments

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said councillor and former MMA fighter Paddy Holohan has done the right thing by apologising for comments he made about Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and would not be leaving the party.

Paddy Holohan, a former MMA fighter, earlier tweeted an apology over remarks which “may have offended people”.

Before that, Sinn Féin had told him he should say sorry for remarks that a “family man” should run the country, and for questioning Mr Varadkar’s connectedness with Ireland because of his Indian heritage.

Mr Holohan topped the poll in Tallaght South for the party in last May’s local elections.

This afternoon, Ms McDonald said she did not believe Mr Holohan should resign from his position as a Councillor, and he would not be removed from the party.

Speaking at an election campaign event in Cabra, she said that Sinn Féin had insisted that Mr Holohan apologise for his remarks and he had now done that.

“I think he’s apologised and that was the correct thing to do. I mean what do you do when you mispeak, when you make a mistake or when you cause offence? You apologise for the remarks,” Ms McDonald said.

“I think that’s the correct thing to do. I think it’s the only reasonable and acceptable thing to do.”

She added: “And certainly for the party, as you know we have been very active with respect to not just marriage equality but the rights of the LGBT community and others and we pride ourselves as an organisation that’s open and inclusive. And Paddy knows that and he’s a part of that.”

In a Tweet earlier this afternoon, Mr Holohan said: “Hi All, I would like to take a minute to address comments that were made on my podcast.

“Firstly, I would like to apologise as my comments may have offended people as I of course did not intend to do so. My comments have been misinterpreted and not in anyway meant the way they have been portrayed.

“Thank you to the people that know me and have supported me. And understand that I would never make such remarks.”

In recent episodes of his podcast ‘No Shame’, he seemed to make an indirect reference to the Taoiseach’s sexuality by saying he would prefer a “family man” to be taoiseach.

He also said Mr Varadkar was “separated” from Irish history because of his Indian heritage. Mr Varadkar’s father is Indian.

“We need people running the country. Someone that knows what it’s like to have kids, maybe, hopefully, boys and girls, so when you’re creating policies and stuff that’s going to go on, you’re like: ‘right, it makes sense’.

“I know what it’s like to collect my young fella from school so I know what school time traffic is like.

“When I’m making decisions, I can have an experience of it and bring that into the equation.

“The man that is a family man, that goes to work, looks after his kids, has come up through the system, has experience, maybe is a solicitor as well so has that experience - that’s who should be running the country. Someone who knows what the masses of people are going through.

“Leo does not know what it’s like to be broke. Leo does not know what it’s like to be on the dole. A lot of these things are very important.”

On Varadkar’s Indian ancestry he said: “Leo Varadkar’s blood obviously runs to India so his great grandfather is not part of the history of this country...now Leo obviously he’s an Irish citizen, but his passion doesn’t go back to the times when our passion goes back to.

“So we’re in a situation where we have a leader that’s not only separated from the history of the country but separated from the classes in the country now.”

In a statement earlier today, Sinn Féin said the comments had caused offence and called on its councillor to apologise and withdraw the remarks.