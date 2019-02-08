Martin urges Harris to apologise to Dáil over hospital spending data

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called on Minister for Health Simon Harris to apologise to the Dáil and correct the record of the House over information he provided on spending at the national children’s hospital.

His statement comes as new documents show Simon Harris was told two months before last year’s budget that cost overruns in the development of the national children’s hospital could reach €400 million.

The Government has consistently maintained that it only became aware of the major escalation in cost in November of last year.

Mr Martin, speaking to Kfm in Kildare, said a motion of no confidence in Mr Harris may make the whole controversy “disappear”.

Fianna Fáil’s confidence and supply agreement with Fine Gael means it cannot table such motions in ministers. Doing so would effectively collapse the Government and cause an election.

Mr Martin said people do not want an election until there is clarity in the Brexit process. However, he said he did not find Mr Harris’s “explanations credible at all.”

“The first issue is the extraordinary overspend in the hospital itself and people across the country are outraged at that,” the Cork South Central TD said.

He said the Government and Fine Gael need to “be fair to public opinion and it needs to reflect this shambolic affair”.

“Everywhere I go, people are angry at the fact that up to €450 million additional spend.

“I find that extraordinary that the Minister would not have told anybody. The more serious part of it - the Dáil was misled in September becuase Barry Cowen, our spokesman on public expenditure, asked the question in September about the costs of the hospital and he was told it was €900 plus million, just less than €1 billion.

“The Dáil wasn’t told that. The Minister is trying to say: ‘Oh, for confidentiality’. That’s nonsense.”

When asked if Mr Harris’s position is untenable, Mr Martin said: “First of all the Minister needs to correct the Dáil and he needs to apologise to the Dáil. Just take it one step at a time, I am not going to rush my fences.

“Just take it one step at time here. This is a very serious issue, and there are two issues. One is the actual over expenditrue, which is a scandal. And, in my view, the secrecy around that and the fact that the Minister told no-one, if we are to believe what is being said, until November, even though he knew himself in August. That is very serious, it is very serious for the Government.”

He said the “onus in Fine Gael and the Government to reflect very carefully on what has emerged, particularly the drip-drip feed of this.

“I am calling on all briefings that the Minister got to be made public immediately from August to November. All documentation in the Department of Health should be made public immediately.”

He said he has been “very careful” in his language on the issue, saying Sinn Féin could table a motion of no confidence if it wants.

“I am saying right now - at this particular point in this particular crisis - the Government needs to reflect on the situation.

“It is easy to put down motions of confidence and a minister can resign but what you need to do - there is a fundamental issue that still needs to be resolved. There is a danger the whole issue disappears. A chapter closes. And the chapter can’t close on this prematurely in terms of the truth coming out.

“We have given the Government space on Brexit. I am now saying to the Government. It needs to be fair to the Dáil. It needs to be fair to public opinion and it needs to reflect this shambolic affair.”

Total confidence

Earlier on Friday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he has “total confidence” in Minister for Health Simon Harris.

Mr Varadkar said the impact on the budget was a “red herring”.

“If Minister Harris had informed me any earlier of the emerging overrun in the cost of building the new NCH, I would have instructed him to do exactly what he did - explore all options to reduce the scale of it and to establish a precise and final figure,” Mr Varadkar said.

“It would have had no impact on the budget day package. Capital infrastructure spending profiles are now multi-annual and were announced in February 2018, not on Budget Day. The increase in the capital budget for 2019 was €1.5 billion. €100m will have to be taken from this for the NCH overrun. It’s manageable.”

Earlier on Friday, Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming called on the Minister for Health to “do the right thing” and resign after details emerged about what he knew about cost overruns at the national children’s hospital last August.

The Chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), told Newstalk Breakfast that personally he feels confidence in the Confidence and Supply agreement is “diminishing rapidly”.

Fianna Fáil TD Thomas Byrne claimed Mr Harris has “clearly misled”his party and the Dáil.

He said that details of the overrun on the cost of the national children’s hospital would not have been revealed if Fianna Fáil TDs had not asked questions.

“We have been doing our jobs. My colleagues have been getting the information out all week. It is outrageous and shocking.”

He told RTE’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show: “we want to find out exactly what’s been happening.”

Unwelcome increases

It has also emerged that officials in the Department of Public Expenditure expressed surprise at not being told of the increased costs during the budgetary process.

Further documents show Mr Harris was repeatedly warned as early as 2017 of unwelcome increases in the capital cost of the project.

A spokeswoman for the Minister said last night he is maintaining his position that he only became aware of the final figures in November.

Speaking on Prime Time Mr Harris last night rejected criticism about why the information had not been revealed in the Dáil or during the negotiations on the Budget and renewing the confidence and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

He said the Taoiseach and Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure were informed of the situation “at the appropriate moment” in November. He added that his department had been “seeking to engage” with the Department of Public Expenditure in September and October.

Budget

Earlier on Friday Sinn Féin’s health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly has said the Minister for Health’s position is “untenable” and called on the Fianna Fáil leader to declare if he has full confidence in Simon Harris.

Ms O’Reilly told RTE’s Morning Ireland the Minister’s revelation he was first aware of the over run on the national children’s hospital in August was evidence of his policy of “drip feeding information.”

Ms O’Reilly questioned why the Minister for Health did not flag the issue of the cost over run to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform at an earlier stage.

“He was meeting Paschal Donohoe on a regular basis in the run up to the budget, he should have flagged it. He should have indicated to the Minister for Finance that there was a serious over run, after all he holds the purse strings.

“For ten and a half weeks he kept that information, he didn’t share it with colleagues.”

She said the Minister had mislead the Dáil, withheld information and had not answered questions, so his position was untenable.

“Fianna Fáil have to come out and express confidence in this Minister, they have to let us know their position, they were not told during Budget negotiations. We need to know if Fianna Fáil have full confidence in the Minister.”

Ms O’Reilly accused the Minister of “drip feeding” information and revealing details to journalists before informing Dáil colleagues. “That’s not acceptable.”