Martin urges engagement on NI protocol after being ‘blindsided’ by EU

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said governments were “blindsided” by the European Commission triggering article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol in a row over the supply of coronavirus vaccines.

On Friday, Brussels announced plans to use a section of the protocol, which allows for special safeguard measures to be taken by either the UK or EU in exceptional circumstances, to prevent a “backdoor” on its plan to limit shipments of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to Britain.

Brussels subsequently reversed the move following condemnation from London, Dublin and Belfast.

Mr Martin said he had been given no advance notice by the EU of the move on Friday. “The commission issued a public announcement on the issue and that’s when we first became aware of it,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

The Taoiseach said he articulated the “very serious implications” the move would have to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and welcomed the reversal.

The commission revised its vaccine export control regulation on Saturday. The regulation compels pharmaceutical companies to report the quantity and destination of vaccine exports and hands member state governments the power to block them if the exports pose a threat to completion of EU orders.

It is understood the revised regulation includes a compromise that will see vaccines crossing between the Republic and Northern Ireland being recorded in Dublin but they will not be at risk of being blocked.

Mr Martin disagreed with the assessment of Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster that the EU displayed an “act of hostility” and said “an acrimonious row between AstraZeneca and the Commission over the contractual obligations of the company in respect of supplying vaccines to European member states took centre stage here”.

He said on Saturday he understood Ms Foster’s frustration and the move was a mistake but he insisted no lasting damage had been done.

On Sunday, the Taoiseach said there was an opportunity for governments to re-engage, to make sure the protocol operates smoothly.

He stressed it took four years to negotiate the protocol to facilitate access for Northern Ireland’s economy to the single market as well as to the UK market and to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“We are only four weeks into the operation of the protocol, there are bound to be teething problems but I do acknowledge the need for engagement here on all sides, between the European Union, the United Kingdom and the Irish Government, and the Northern Ireland Executive.”

He said there was a “strong sense across Europe” that AstraZeneca had not delivered on commitments around the vaccination.

“There’s a very fair point there which cannot be brushed aside, the problem is the commission took the wrong mechanism in invoking Article 16 of the Protocol to deal with it.”

“What has gone wrong is clearly that the commitments made in terms of volume levels are not being realised in terms of the contractual engagement between the commission and AstraZeneca.

“The same type of tensions do not appear to have arisen in relation to the other companies.”

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said the EU had set a “precedent... that in circumstances where their single market is in danger and there’s a potential threat, then the provisions of article 16 can be triggered”. He told the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme that the EU in its statement withdrawing article 16, “they made it clear that they reserve the right to use it and other instruments going forward”.

“I think that the British government now has the opportunity to look at what the problems are between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the societal difficulties and economic difficulties, the EU cited as the reason for article 16 are far more pertinent and far more in play in Northern Ireland given the problems with parcels, foodstuffs, medicines all the rest of it, and therefore the government now needs to look at what it can do to alleviate the problems between Great Britain and Northern Ireland that get rid of some of the insidious effects of this wretched protocol.” – PA