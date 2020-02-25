Martin tells Varadkar he is ‘willing to engage’ in government formation talks

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has told Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar that he is “willing to engage” in government formation talks.

The two held preliminary discussions on Tuesday afternoon. Mr Martin said he would “reflect” on the conversation and that another meeting will be arranged.

“I did put to him that we were willing to engage and that we were of the view that both parties should commence discussions even on an exploratory basis in terms of policy, in terms of a programme for government,” Mr Martin said.

He said the Taoiseach did not reject the offer but said he did not want to speak for Mr Varadkar in terms of his position.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael is continuing to prepare for opposition and that he “encouraged Fianna Fáil to continue engaging with other parties with a view to forming a government”.

Mr Martin said there has not been any substantial progress in other partys’ efforts to form a left-wing alliance. He said it was a “very unlikely scenario” for Sinn Féin to emerge with “any credible numbers to form a government”.

Mr Martin also held talks with the regional independent group which is a new group of nine TDs including Denis Naughten, Cathal Berry, Seán Canney, Peter Fitzpatrick, Noel Grealish, Michael Lowry, Verona Murphy, Matt Shanahan and Peadar Tóibín.

Mr Martin said the group impressed upon him the need to speed up the tempo of government formation talks. They also spoke of the importance of creating a stable coalition.

“Their view is strongly that a government that will be formed needs underpinning in terms of going the distance.”

Fianna Fáil will begin a series of policy-based discussions with the Green Party on Wednesday. Mr Martin said he wanted to see the Greens involved in government.

“We need that policy dynamic in a government to ensure there is real delivery” on issues such as climate change. Mr Martin said the Irish public “expect us to get stuck in”. He said while no one has ruled out a reverse confidence and supply arrangement (whereby Fine Gael props up a Fianna Fáil-led government) there was a valid point to be made about the arithmetic potentially not stacking up.

There will also be further talks on Wednesday between Fianna Fáil and the rural independents group.

Sinn Féin

Meanwhile the Sinn Féin negotiating team spent much of Tuesday locked into lengthy discussions with the Green Party. The discussions lasted for about seven hours and covered eight different strands including climate change, housing, education, childcare, Brexit, health and community development among other topics.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said further information will be exchanged in the coming days.

“Sinn Féin are committed to trying to bring about a government for change and we want to see as much progress as possible before the Dáil reconvenes on March 5th.”

“We want to be in government. There is a need to inject urgency into this process.”

It is understood that there were “healthy exchanges” between the Greens and Sinn Féin on the issues of carbon tax and property tax. The parties have opposing views on the imposition of higher carbon tax and potential abolition of the property tax.

Fine Gael also met with the regional independents on Tuesday. A source present said that the Taoiseach said he did not want to exclude any options for government, but would prefer to enter opposition.