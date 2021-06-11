Martin says changes to checks on animals may offer way to ease protocol pressures

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described the commitment by US president Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Cornwall that any future veterinary agreement with the EU won’t imperil its relationship with the US as “significant intervention”.

“It’s a significant point in terms (of our) understanding of the UK government in terms of its capacity to do trade deals in a post Brexit world,” he said on Friday.

Mr Martin was referring to the possibility that changes to the stringent post-Brexit sanitary and phytosanitary checks (SPS) on animals could do a lot to facilitate a reduction of barriers between Britain and Northern Ireland.

“I think if the US is saying that if arriving at a SPS agreement does not in any way negatively impact the potential of US and UK trading, that definitely offers potential for progress here.”

Mr Martin was speaking at a press conference after the two-day British-Irish Council meeting in Lough Erne resort in Co Fermanagh.

Both Mr Martin and senior British Minister Michael Gove said that the levels of trust between both Governments remained high and were confident that difficulties in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol could be overcome.

The meeting in her native Co Fermanagh marked the last official engagement of First Minister Arlene Foster.

During the press conference, reflecting on her recent ousting, she sang lines from the song That’s Life: “Riding high in April, Shot down in May.”

Other Ministers present at the conference paid tribute to her but said they were confident the institutions would continue to operate under her successor as first minister, Paul Givan, and new DUP leader Edwin Poots.

Michelle 0’Neill said Sinn Féin has always believed in power-sharing. Mr Martin said he was a “half glass full” politician and believed the process would continue.

One of the dominant issues discussed at the council was the sharply rising incidence of the new Delta variant (or Indian variant) of Covid-19.

It now accounts for 25 per cent of new cases in Northern Ireland and has caused growing concerns in Scotland, Wales and England.

Delegates were told it is possibly 50 per cent more transmissible than the UK (B117) variant, which in itself was 50 per cent more transmissible than earlier variants.

The council participants included the Irish and British governments, the devolved governments in the UK, as well as the Channel Island and the Isle of Man.