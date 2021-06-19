Martin pledges State will fully own new maternity hospital

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has pledged to ensure that the State will fully own a new maternity hospital and that the new facility will not be constrained by any religious ethos when it comes to providing services for women.

Mr Martin acknowledged the most recent estimates suggest the new hospital will cost €800 million, up from an initial estimate of €150 million, but said such a State investment would mean full State ownership and control.

“From my perspective, the ideal position is that when the State had invested so much in a new hospital, that the State should own that hospital and the land on which it is built,” he said.

“The key point is of course that in terms of the hospital itself, it will serve the women of Ireland and will not be influenced in terms of any religious ethos whatsoever, I am very confident about that aspect of it.”

Mr Martin was commenting after it emerged this week the religious order, which owns the new hospital site, said it had never been approached by the State to buy the site, which is on the campus of the St Vincent’s Hospital Group.

The Religious Sisters of Charity said that it had “never at any point been contacted by the Government or the State to discuss purchasing the site” on the grounds of the St Vincent Hospital Group (SVHG).

And in a statement to The Irish Times, the SVHG said that “at no stage was any proposal or approach to sell the land, meaningful or otherwise, received or considered by the board of the SVHG.”

Separation of ownership

In a letter sent by the SVHG to the Dept of Health and seen by the Irish Times, the SVHG argued that separation of ownership or governance of the new hospital on the St Vincent’s Campus would disrupt care for patients.

“This is why SVHG cannot countenance any sale or lease of part of the land on site or any separate ownership of a hospital on the site,” said the SVHG in the letter sent to the Dept of Health in May 2017.

The SVHG said its concerns over ownership of the hospital and the site on the SVHG campus stemmed from its view that there needed to be a “safe, integrated system of governance and medical protocols”.

But the letter has given rise to concerns that a religious order owning the site could constrain the new hospital from carrying out procedures such as abortions and sterilisations, which are contrary to Catholic teaching.

Mr Martin acknowledged there had been a whole series of negotiations over ownership of the hospital and the site going back to 2016 but said such matters need to be resolved if the State is to make such a huge investment.

“There have been lots of negotiations over the last few years going back to certainly 2016 and the Mulvey Report onwards ... I’ve been consistent in my messaging but we are very clear, we want the maternity hospital built.

“But there’s a very basic point in terms of the taxpayer and I’m thinking about the future now, we’re in a new era when the State is building new hospitals and paying the full total of the costs, I think the State should own the facility.

“I think there should be a sensible realisation that the State is making a huge investment here and the State is also is now investing in the vast bulk of health services now in the country and is a key player in that respect.

“The State is a much bigger player now than it would have been historically in terms of provision and that has to be reflected in ownership structures … that is the basic principle that is informing our thinking right now.”