Martin formally removes Dooley and Collins from FF front bench

Fianna Fail TDs Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins have been formally removed from their positions on the front bench.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the sanctions would remain in place.

He was speaking in the Dáil during a debate on the controversy which erupted when Mr Collins, the party’s former foreign affairs spokesman voted six times on behalf of Mr Dooley who was absent from the House during votes last week.

Mr Martin had initially asked them to step aside pending the outcome of the report commissioned by the Ceann Comhairle into the controversy.

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State Seán Kyne said the TDs involved “have done a grave disservice to their mandate, to their constituents and to their colleagues. There is no way of explaining this away. It was wrong. It was thoughtless. It was cavalier. And it was arrogant.

“Voting more than once is wrong and reckless. Voting for other deputies who are not in the chamber is wrong and reckless.

“This behaviour has damaged the Dáil. It has damaged the confidence that voters should, and must have, in how our parliament plays its pivotal role in our democracy.”

He said that “confidence has to be restored. The damage has to be repaired. And the recommendations in the report from the committee on procedure must not be treated as mere suggestions but as requirements to be implemented immediately.”

Mr Martin said that “at the core of what has happened is the fact that we, unlike other parliaments, do not require members to use a card or other device during voting and we have a common practice of members speaking and voting from different seats.

“A significant number of cases have been pointed to in recent days where there is little or no visual or audible evidence of a deputy being in the chamber when a vote was recorded from them. Where we have ended up is that we have a highly partisan approach where we are being told that we should accept the words of some deputies but not others.”

Mr Martin accused Fine Gael speakers in the debate of making partisan comments.

To jeers and heckles form the Government benches he said that there was no evidence that they were “addressing any matter that had any impact on deciding the outcome of a Dáil vote”.

Mr Martin said “what happened was wrong”.

Fine Gael party chairman Martin Heydon said “there are many people outside of this house who would find it hard to believe many of the accounts included in the report. I myself believe the facts as now confirmed in this report leave a number of unanswered questions.”

He called for Mr Collins and Mr Dooley to produce their phone records to the committee on members’ interests and their comments could be confirmed.

Misleading the Dáil

He hit out at the notion that a “Fine Gael-Sinn Féin coalition” were seeking an extreme sanction “which would mean that Dáil Éireann would introduce a greater sanction than has ever been applied to a Minister for seriously misleading the Dáil, a deputy for libelling innocent members of the public which happened here quite recently.”

But Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said “one can only imagine the outrage of Micheál Martin had it been any other TDs but those from Fianna Fáil”.

She said there was one net issue – that Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers and Niall Collins voted for absent deputies” and for themselves “a very gravely serious matter”.

Ms McDonald said this isn’t about electronic voting. At the core it was about the “contempt for the institutions of Government”.

She asked “do we need to tell Fianna Fáil that it’s not okay to vote twice” and she said there had to be a consequence for them for that.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said “the war of the buttons has fed into a very unwelcome narrative on public confidence in politics and it has also distracted from real issues of concern.”

He said there was an “inter-party slugfest”. But the House was being distracted from “the real issues of public concern”, such as homelessness.