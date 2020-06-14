Martin confident government programme will be signed off on Monday

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said the three party leaders will meet on Monday morning and he was confident the final Programme for Government document would be fully signed off by then.

Mr Martin said a lot of progress had been made in the meeting between him, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan on Sunday but there were a few outstanding issues.

“A lot of people are working long hours over the last couple of weeks and still tonight obviously,” he said.

“Truly, we should be in a position to sign off [on Monday] morning. I think the work represents a significant departure in terms of Irish politics and also in terms of the type of society we will have in the future.

“We have very challenging times ahead of us,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said that talks between the three party leaders on the Programme for Government was not likely to conclude until Monday.

Mr Donoghoe said a lot of good work was going on and the parties “would be in a position tomorrow [Monday] to give everybody an update”.

“Hopefully will will be in a position tomorrow to bring this to a conclusion,” he said.

Mr Donohoe spoke to reporters as he left Government buildings after participating in the talks which have been ongoing since 3.30pm.

He said that he was confident that the State would have a government by the end of June but that depended on each of the three parties ratifying it.

“It will then fall to all of us to take that case to our party members to ask them to consider us, but I believe it’s very possible that tomorrow we will have a programme for governments, that is capable of leading our country to the great challenges that we now face. It will also get the balance right between what we heard on February 8th [the general election] and the reality where we are here today.

“My party has played a role in trying to get that balance right.”

Issues

Besides differences over the pension age between Micheál Martin’s Fianna Fáil and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael, sources from all three parties say the unresolved issues include national finances, indexation of taxes, the Occupied Territories Bill as well as Fine Gael’s wish to allow for income tax reductions, if conditions improve.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael parliamentary parties are due to hold virtual meetings on Monday to discuss the document, which runs to over 100 pages.