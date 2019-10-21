Martin ‘accepts’ Chambers’s explanation for voting ‘mistake’

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin accepts Lisa Chambers’s explanation of how she voted for a party colleague in the Dáil, she has said.

Ms Chambers does not expect to be suspended from her front bench role — like party colleagues Mr Dooley and Mr Collins — because “what happened to me is very different”, she said.

The party’s Brexit spokeswoman said she denied over the weekend ever having voted for anyone else, or asking anyone to vote for her, because she took that to mean that she “intentionally, knowingly, purposely” did it.

“What happened with me was an honest genuine mistake,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Chambers said she mistakenly sat in her colleague and party deputy leader Dara Calleary’s seat last Thursday for one vote and moved to her own seat for the same vote as soon as she realised.

“I honest to God believed I was in my seat, and I was pressing my voting button,” she said.

Ms Chambers admitted she “should have told the teller that there was an error recorded in the seat beside me”, adding: “I didn’t do that.”

“The reason I didn’t is because the vote was lost by such a huge number that I genuinely thought it was insignificant and it was a genuine mistake,” she said.

Ms Chambers said she told Mr Calleary about the mistake “on the day”. She also spoke to her leader Mr Martin about it on Sunday. “He accepts my explanation,” she said.

Asked if she expected to be suspended from the front bench, Ms Chambers said: “I certainly hope not.”

“I’m in the Brexit brief, it’s at a crucial time for the country,” she said.

“I do think what happened to me is very different to Timmy and Niall in that there were six votes recorded and both have accepted that Niall knew he was pressing the button.

“For me, I honestly believed I was in in my own seat and I honestly believed I was pressing my own button.”