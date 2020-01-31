Mark Hamilton appointed PSNI deputy chief constable

Mark Hamilton has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He joined the police in 1994, and is currently an Assistant Chief Constable in the PSNI and is responsible for District Policing Command.

The appointment, which was was unanimously ratified by the North’s Policing Board and approved by the Justice Minister, was announced on Friday.

In a statement, the chair of the Policing Board, Professor Anne Connolly, said she was pleased to confirm ACC Hamilton’s appointment “following a rigorous, fair and lawful selection process.”

She said he brought “wide ranging experience to the role, having served in a range of posts during his 25 year career in policing”.

“We are looking forward to working with Mark and wish him well in this key position of support to the Chief Constable.”

A statement issued on behalf of the Policing Board on Friday said the appointment process was progressed on the key principles of merit, fairness, openness and transparency.

“Independent scrutiny was incorporated at all stages of the competition to provide added probity and assurance and the Report from the Independent Equality, Diversity and Human Rights Advisor will be published by the Board in due course,” the statement said.

The former acting deputy chief constable Stephen Martin said on Thursday he was taking legal advice over why he was not shortlisted for interview for the post.