Maria Steen will take part in TV3 debate having previously pulled out

Anti-abortion campaigner Maria Steen has said she will take part in Wednesday night’s TV3 debate on the Eighth Amendment, having previously withdrawn from the programme.

Ms Steen, who represents the Iona Institute, is due to appear on the The Pat Kenny Show alongside Senator Ronan Mullen advocating a No vote. The two are to debate Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty and Amnesty Ireland’s Colm O’Gorman, who are calling for a Yes vote.

Ms Steen advised the programme on Tuesday she would not be attending but contacted them on Wednesday to say she would be taking part in the show.

This follows a dispute over who would participate in the RTÉ Prime Time debate on Tuesday night. Love Both spokeswoman Cora Sherlock was due to participate but withdrew hours before it was to air. The No side proposed Ms Steen as her replacement. However RTÉ declined because Ms Steen had participated in a debate eight days previously on the Claire Byrne Show.

Ms Sherlock was to be joined by the Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín in calling for a No vote in Friday’s referendum on whether to repeal the amendment which bans abortion in Ireland in most circumstances. Minister for Health Simon Harris and Prof Mary Higgins agreed to argue for a Yes vote.

Following Ms Sherlock’s withdrawal, the programme was reduced to a head-to-head debate between Minister for Health Simon Harris and Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín.

A statement from Love Both campaign said Ms Sherlock withdrew because the group wanted a medical professional from the anti-abortion campaign to debate Prof Higgins. Despite this, the group nominated Ms Steen, who is not a medic. She is a qualified barrister, but has not practiced in a number of years.

The statement went on to say: “The public is entitled to a fair presentation of the issues before the referendum. RTÉ chose not to deliver that in their original panel.”

Following The Pat Kenny Show, TV3’s The Tonight Show will air the final televised debate of the abortion referendum campaign. It will be the last chance to hear political reaction and views from both sides in a TV debate before the broadcast moratorium begins on Thursday and voting on Friday.

The panel will include Fianna Fáil Leader, Michael Martin, Sinn Féin Leader, Mary Lou McDonald, Businessman and No Campaigner, Declan Ganley and Theresa Lowe, Barrister and Communications Consultant.