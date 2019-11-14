Maria Bailey to attend Fine Gael meeting expected to remove her as candidate

Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey is to attend a meeting of her party’s executive council which is expected to remove her from a general election ticket.

Party sources confirmed the unexpected and unusual move ahead of the meeting, which is due to take place in Fine Gael’s Dublin headquarters on Thursday evening.

The reason for Ms Bailey’s expected appearance at the meeting is not yet clear.

Earlier on Thursday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar heavily hinted that she will be stripped of her Fine Gael candidacy at the next election.

When asked if she is expected to challenge the anticipated decision of the executive council or merely make a statement, one party source said it would “probably end up as both”.

Ms Bailey is not a member of the executive council.

Dún Laoghaire Fine Gael members voted at a meeting on Halloween night for a motion asking the party hierarchy to urgently review the constituency’s general election ticket, putting pressure on Mr Varadkar to strip Ms Bailey of the candidacy.

While the motion did not name Ms Bailey, a number of speakers at the meeting criticised her, while other stressed they did not want other candidates, such as councillor Barry Ward, removed from the ticket.

Ms Bailey has made little comment since the meeting of the Dún Laoghaire constituency executive.

Mr Varadkar said it would be “wrong” for him to talk about her case ahead of the meeting of the 15-strong executive today.

But he then said that he has put large emphasis on the wishes of party members since becoming leader and that the local organisation in Dun Laoghaire had voted to change the ticket.

“What I can say is that when I became party leader I said I would democratise our party, and make it more democratic and we would listen to the wishes of party members.”

Mr Varadkar was speaking while canvassing with by-election candidate Senator James Reilly in Swords, Co Dublin. He said a motion had been passed asking for the ticket to be reviewed and that would be discussed, and decided, at tonight’s meeting.

Asked if a replacement candidate would be chosen tonight in the event that Ms Bailey was delisted as a candidate, Mr Varadkar said such a decision could be taken tonight, or perhaps next week.

He was also asked to respond to comments made by Dublin South West TD Colm Brophy who said Ms Bailey should not be dropped as a candidate. He said the matter was one for the executive council.

Mr Varadkar also distinguished Ms Bailey’s case from that of Alan Farrell, the Dublin Fingal TD, who also sued over personal injuries following a car accident. Mr Farrell, the Taoiseach contended, had been shown to have been the injured party in the case he had taken.

There are currently three candidates selected to run for Fine Gael in Dún Laoghaire: Ms Bailey, Minister of State for Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor and Mr Ward.

Ms Bailey has been in the spotlight following the negative publicity surrounding her decision to pursue, and later withdraw, a personal injuries claim over a fall from a swing in Dublin’s Dean Hotel.

It is widely expected that councillor Jennifer Carroll MacNeill will replace Ms Bailey on the ticket.

Mr Varadkar also lambasted Fianna Fáil for its “inadequate” response to the disclosure that its by-election candidate in Dublin Fingal Lorraine Clifford-Lee had tweeted pejorative comments about travellers in 2011.

“I am disappointed at the response from Fianna Fail. It has been inadequate.

“Those are tweets that are sent by a qualified solicitor, a woman in her 30s who was actively involved in Fianna Fáil at the time.

“Describing them as inappropriate is not enough. They were misogynistic towards women, racist towards travellers, classist and also body shaming.

“I don’t think they are the kind of statements that are becoming of Fianna Fáil’s equality spokesperson. I don’t know what it says abut Fianna Fáil’s commitment to equality,” he said.

Asked about a tweet sent by Fine Gael candidate in the Dublin Mid-West by-election, Cllr Emer Higgins in which she said she was “delighted” traveller accommodation was not going ahead, he said the tweet was wrong.

“She accepts she was wrong to use the term ‘delighted’ in relation to a decision not to go ahead with that accommodation plan,” he said.