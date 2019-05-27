Maria Bailey says disclosure of swing case ‘planned’ to maximise damage

Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey has said disclosure of her ‘swing’ case details in a national newspaper had been “methodical, pre-planned to cause the maximum damage.”

The Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown TD said she did not think she would be thrown out of her party over her decision to sue the Dean Hotel for injuries she received after she fell off a swing.

In an interview with RTE radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke she said she had never been looking for compensation, she just wanted to have her medical bills covered.

Ms Bailey has dropped the case in recent days which she brought after she fell off a swing in the Dean Hotel, Harcourt Street, Dublin in 2015, claiming she suffered serious and lasting injuries. Ms Bailey alleges she suffered to her head, back and hip after falling off a swing in the premises on a night out in 2015. It later emerged that she competed in a 10 kilometre race in the weeks after the incident.

The hotel lodged a full defence of the claim and alleged Ms Bailey (43) had items in both her hands when she sat on the swing.

Recounting the incident, she said said she sat on the swings “I had my beer in my hand and then I was reaching for my friend’s, she had a bottle of wine...I then found myself on the floor”.

When asked if she had a bottle in each hand while on the swing, Ms Bailey did not clarify, she said she had fallen, had been “mortified” and asked hotel reception to plasters for the “few cuts and grazes.” The hotel staff had been “very respectful.”

Speaking on Monday she said the first she had been aware that the story was going to break was when she received a telephone call from a journalist asking for a comment on the case.

Ms Bailey said that she had been the subject of “click bait” and had been advised early last week not to withdraw the case as it would appear cynical on the week of the local elections.

Elections are a very emotive time and the election was not lost in the last week, she added.

There had been no pressure from the Fine Gael party for her to withdraw the case, “this is a private matter, it happened a long time ago.”

In the past week she had been subjected to “unbelievable abuse” and could not go home for three days because there were journalists outside her house.

The media had been “judge, jury and executioner” of the leaked documents.

Senator Michael McDowell and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin “should know better” than to comment on her case “without the full facts.”

“I was injured, I never claimed for compensation. The hotel agreed to pay my hospital expenses. I ended up in A&E the following morning and had intensive physio for three weeks.”

She said she had been told that she had “ clear cut case” legally when she asked “if this is worth the hassle. I was told I had nothing to fear. I was told this would not be public until I was before the court.”

Keyboard warriors

Someone was trying to negate all the good work she had done in her 15 years in politics, she said.

“I am not bowing down to keyboard warriors. I am fully entitled to bring a legitimate case if injured.

“This was a deliberate leak to cause maximum damage.

“The media, one in particular, crossed the line here. I was genuinely hurt. With a back injury there is constant management of the back.

“Who are journalists held accountable to?

“This was a deliberate attempt to have a massive impact on the party.”

She denied that the case had an impact on the outcome of the local elections, pointing out that the Fine Gael councillors in her electoral area had been re-elected.

“Mine wasn’t a fraudulent case. I followed the legal advice I got.”

When pressed she acknowledged that she was represented by Madigan Solicitors, but added: “Josepha Madigan had nothing to do with it.”

Ms Bailey said she would be reflecting on what had happened and what she had learned about herself in the past week along with issues such as the impact of the media, social media and mental health.

“I will not be bowed down or bullied by keyboard warriors. I don’t think I will be thrown out of the parliamentary party.”

She said that if she meets with the Taoiseach this week she will use the opportunity to raise issues she feels strong about such as home care and housing.

“I’m drawing a line in the sand today on this.”

Disservice

Meanwhile Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said she thinks it ‘”is a tremendous pity” that Ms Bailey went on radio and that she “did herself a disservice”.

Ms Doherty said the issue did have an impact on the election campaign and it came up on the doorsteps.

She said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was an incredibly fair and loyal man and had no doubt that the issue would be managed in a fair manner.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is set to speak with Ms Bailey about the case this week. Yesterday Mr Varadkar said that the party had suffered “reputational damage”

No political motive

Former minister for justice and attorney general Michael McDowell has rejected the suggestion that he “should have known better” than to comment on her personal injury case in the Seanad.

Mr McDowell told The Irish Times that he “reject(s) the suggestion that the sub judice rule has any application to my remarks, and I was careful to point out that the newspaper report only contained part of the evidence.”

“I have been speaking in the Seanad on a number of occasions about escalating insurance costs and the effect on groups such as taxi drivers, day centres and special schools. I merely observed in a light hearted way that such a case put a question mark over the commitment of the Government to controlling the compensation culture,” he said.

He added that his “comments in the Seanad were related solely to what was published in the Irish Independent that morning, and I’ve no other knowledge, good, bad or indifferent of the case.”

Mr McDowell said he had no political motive in speaking about the issue in the Seanad in the week prior to local and European elections. “What I said was in no way calculated to have any effect on the elections,” he said.

Ms Bailey’s Fine Gael colleague Noel Rock called on her earlier this weekend to clarify claimed inconsistencies related to the civil case. “That type of thing isn’t compatible with Fine Gael values,” he said. He welcomed the withdrawal of the claim, adding that “many of my constituents are struggling with insurance costs, and these type of claims don’t help people struggling with insurance costs”.