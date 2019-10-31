Many reasons why TD would be in Dáil but not vote, says Donohoe

The Dáil’s oversight body should reflect on whether a review is needed into the attendance and expenses system for TDs, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.

An analysis by RTÉ has found that several TDs record their attendance at Leinster House for expenses purposes on voting days when they do not take part in any votes.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Mr Donohoe said that a review of the system is a matter for the Houses of the Oireachtas Commissions.

“My own experience is that the system works quite well at the moment. I think the principle should be that if you are declaring you are present in Leinster house and present in the Oireachtas, you should be doing the work of Oireachtas and that work I would define as either voting, being in a committee or meeting groups or stakeholders that are relevant to the work of Oireachtas.

“Whether a further to review is needed, I think it’s something perhaps the committees that are associated with the running of the House, the Commission of Oireachtas, could have a reflection on. But my own experience is that it is a system that I have seen work, and our other Oireachtas members take very very seriously.”

He said there are many legitimate reasons why a TD would declare themselves present but not vote.

“I was a member of the Public Accounts Committee. When I was in the Public Accounts Committee, I would frequently not go to vote, because if I went to vote it would mean I would not be able to participate in the committee appearance and hearing overall, and could mean you miss important parts of testimony from those who are in front of the committee.

“The second reason could be is that you were involved in meetings, either with constituents or with groups that are in Leinster House.”