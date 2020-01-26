Man injured in east Belfast gun attack

A man has been injured in a shooting in Belfast.

He was walking in the Short Strand area of east Belfast at about 7.45pm on Saturday when he was injured.

He has been treated in hospital and police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Sergeant Duffield said it was “fortunate that we are not dealing with a fatality today following this disgraceful attack in which a firearm was discharged in a residential area in the early evening.

“Guns have no place in our community,” he said. “The people undertaking these attacks do not represent our communities.”

He appealed for anyone in the Short Strand area who noticed any suspicious activity, or vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1711 25/01/20.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly condemned the attack.

“There is no place for guns in our society and those responsible for the attack must be taken off the streets and should face due process in the courts,” he said.

“I appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to the police and assist the police investigation in any way possible.”