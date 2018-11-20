Mairia Cahill ‘not holding out hope’ ahead of meeting McDonald

Former Senator Mairia Cahill is not holding out any hopes of an admission from Sinn Féin that she was not treated well.

Ms Cahill is due to meet its party leader Mary Lou McDonald on Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t think I’ve been treated very well to say the least, by the Sinn Féin party, I would expect an admittance of that, but I’m not quite sure that’s going to be forthcoming,” she told RTE’s News at One.

“All along what I’ve said I wanted was an admission of what happened to me, it hasn’t been forthcoming to date, they’ve accepted that I was abused, they haven’t accepted there was an IRA investigation into that abuse or that I was brought into a room to face my abuser.

“So, I suppose the best outcome from a meeting for me today would be that that would be the case, again, I said I wouldn’t have any expectations going in, because if you have expectations then you have the chance you will be let down, at the need of that.

“I’m not prepared to psyche myself up for a meeting to be let down at the end of it.”

Ms Cahill is a former Labour party Senator, and a member of a prominent republican family.

In 2010 she reported to police that had been raped by IRA member Martin Morris from 1997 to 1998, and that she was later subjected to an IRA “kangaroo court” investigation. Two other women also said they had been abused as children by Mr Morris.

Three PSNI officers were disciplined after failings were identified by a Police Ombudsman investigation into how allegations of sex abuse made by Ms Cahill and two other women were handled.

In 2014, the trials of Mr Morris and of those accused of involvement in the IRA investigation collapsed when Ms Cahill and the other women withdrew their evidence, citing a loss of confidence in how the matter had been dealt with.

Subsequently she participated in a Spotlight programme in which she named the man against whom she made the allegation and waived her right to anonymity to highlight how her case was handled by the IRA and the police service.

Other victims

Ms Cahill said that the only good thing that has come out of her case was that measures had subsequently been put in place to help other abuse victims.

“Unfortunately I’m never going to get justice against the man who abused me and the other two victims, that is very hard to take. But one of the things I wanted to make sure was that no one else would be treated in the manner that I was, that included how I was treated by the criminal justice system.

“I have really worked to the bone in terms of trying to get agencies in the north to change their approach to sexual abuse victims. As a result of my case collapsing the public protection branch within the police in the north was set up in order to streamline the criminal justice system in relation to rape cases.”

Ms Cahill welcomed Sir John Gillen’s report and had met him during his review of the system. The retired senior judge today published his preliminary review of how the law deals with serious sexual offences in Northern Ireland.

“I felt it was really important to meet with Sir John Gillen. I would encourage people to fully engage with the public consultation process, that’s how we’re able to change the system to make sure that no sexual abuse victim is failed again.”

She said that her health and family relationships had been impacted by her decision to go public on her case and as a result she had been subjected to public shaming and graffiti on walls in Belfast.

“I would like to think that someone in Sinn Féin would have a modicum of decency about them to finally admit that.”