Mairead McGuinness approved as Irish commissioner in European Parliament

Mairead McGuinness has been approved by the European Parliament to be Ireland’s commissioner, taking up the brief of financial services.

In a vote on Wednesday, the MEPs approved the appointment of the long time Fine Gael representative with a decisive vote of 583 in favour and 75 against.

Valdis Dombrovskis, the Latvian commissioner who will assume the trade portfolio vacated due to the resignation of Phil Hogan, was also approved by 515 in favour to 110 against.

The appointments are expected to get the final nod of approval by the national leaders of the EU in the European Council in the coming week.

MEPs, wearing face masks, applauded and rose to their feet in the European Parliament chamber after the result of the vote was announced.

Ms McGuinness enjoys broad support in the European Parliament after having served as its vice president since 2014. Her seat in parliament for the Midlands-North West constituency is set to be taken up by Fine Gael councillor Colm Markey.

The role of financial services commissioner involves working on capital markets union, banking union, and anti-money laundering measures. In a hearing in which she was scrutinised for her suitability for the role last week, Ms McGuinness said her priority was to reform the financial system to create a more inclusive society, prioritising lending to small and medium enterprises.

Ms McGuinness was nominated for the role following the resignation of Mr Hogan in the wake of the Golfgate scandal.