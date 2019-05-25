Madigan says divorce referendum result is sign of electorate’s ‘kindness’

Culture minister Josepha Madigan has hailed the “kindness and understanding” of the electorate, which seems to have backed the divorce referendum by an overwhelming majority.

An RTÉ/Red C exit poll suggests that a majority of 87 per cent have voted in favour of the divorce referendum, with 12 per cent voting against, and one per cent refusing to divulge how they voted. The margin of error is three per cent.

The vote will pave the way for the government to legislate for a shorter period of separation between spouses before applying for divorce, which currently stands at four years. The government has said it will legislate to bring the period down to two years.

The Yes vote will also make the recognition of foreign divorces explicit in the constitution.

Ms Madigan, who in 2016 moved a private members bill which proposed a liberalisation of the law, which led to yesterday’s referendum, welcomed the result.

“I think it’s a really strong endorsement from the Irish people for the referendum and it demonstrates their kindness and their understanding of the situation people find themselves in when they are separating or divorcing.”

Ms Madigan linked the referendum result with the series of socially liberalising votes in recent years, most notably the referendum on same-sex marriage and the vote to repeal the eighth amendment.

“I think over the last number of years, through various referendums, we have seen this groundswell of compassion,” she said, adding that the result was “not about rocking the system, it’s about humanising it.”

“It shows the kindness in every home in Ireland. ”

The government is expected to legislate quickly for the reduction in separation periods, she said.

Results on the referendum are expected to come in from constituencies around the country from around 4pm, with most coming in after six. A final result is not expected until later tonight, most likely after 11pm, but a lower turnout nationwide may lead to the vote being officially tallied earlier.

Opposition

Richard Greene, chairman of the Alliance for Defence of Family and Marriage, which campaigned against the proposal, said that the Irish electorate had been “sold a pup”. He criticised the government and the electoral commission for the information given on the referendum. “It gives a complete blank cheque to the government to define what they mean by foreign divorces, and the timescale [to apply for a divorce] could be down to six months.”

“What do they mean by foreign divorces, is that Sharia law?,” he asked, saying that women divorced arbitrarily by their husbands under that system could find themselves vulnerable now in Ireland.

“The Referendum Commission gave no really proper information of what the government intends to do with the blank cheque they are asking for from the people.”

He said that the government is “behaving unconstitutionally”, that the referendum result is “anti-family”, that the state is “undermining marriage” and that the result would be a “lawyer’s paradise”.