Madigan and McHugh set to make cut as government appoints junior ministers

The Government is set to appoint 17 junior ministers later on Wednesday with TDs this afternoon waiting to find out if they have they made the cut.

The Cabinet is due to meet later on Wednesday afternoon to approve the appointments. A number of front-runners for the posts in Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party say they have not yet been contacted.

The party leaders did not co-ordinate their appointments for the senior ministries resulting in controversy over the absence of a minister in the West.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will have eight junior ministers each, while the Greens will have four. Each party has already announced its “super junior” – a junior minister who gets to sit at the Cabinet, though does not lead a government department and is not a full Cabinet member. They are Dara Calleary (the chief whip), the Green Party’s Pippa Hackett and Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton. So there are seven remaining vacancies each for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, and three for the Greens.

There was intense speculation inside Fine Gael this afternoon that their top picks for the seven jobs are: Josepha Madigan, Martin Heydon, Damien English, Peter Burke, Brendan Griffin, Patrick O’Donovan and Joe McHugh.

In Fianna Fáil, Meath TD Thomas Byrne is in line for Helen McEntee’s old job as junior minister for Europe, sources say. Anne Rabbitte was widely tipped for Cabinet but was left disappointed so she may expect a nod.

Others include Waterford’s Mary Butler, Jack Chambers, Robert Troy and Charlie McConalogue.

Michael Moynihan, Marc McSharry and James Lawless are also in the running but given the limited space some may be left disappointed.

The Greens have three jobs and eight contenders. Brian Leddin, Malcolm Noonan and Marc Ó Cathasaigh are all in a strong position although questions remain over whether the party’s finance spokeswoman Neasa Hourigan will be offered a role.