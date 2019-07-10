Loyalists tell PSNI not to interfere in Belfast bonfire standoff

A group representing those behind a controversial loyalist bonfire in Belfast have said “relationships with the PSNI will be irreparably damaged” if the police move to dismantle the structure ahead of its lighting for the Twelfth of July.

The East Belfast Cultural Collective said, in a statement on Wednesday, “Loyalists do not want confrontation with the PSNI. Any proposed invasion of Avoniel has no community or unionist political support.”

Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee was due to convene again on Wednesday afternoon — the third occasion in three days — to consider the situation at Avoniel leisure centre in the east of city.

On Monday and Tuesday, a majority of members voted for contractors to remove bonfire materials and flags erected on the council property.

Loyalists maintained an overnight presence at the site in anticipation of police and contractors moving in to demolish it.

A crowd gathered at the gates of the leisure centre in case the council-ordered intervention was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police did not act overnight, but bonfire builders still expect their arrival within the coming 24 hours.

The bonfire has been built in the car park of the centre.

Huge bonfires will be lit in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland late on Thursday night to usher in the Twelfth of July, the main date in the Protestant loyal order marching season marking the 1690 Battle of the Boyne.

Craigyhill bonfire is prepared in Larne, Co Antrim ahead of the Twelfth. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

While most of the fires are lit without major incident, a number continue to prove contentious, with the authorities having taken action in recent years on structures deemed unsafe and posing a threat to nearby properties.

The council committee has voted to send contractors, under police escort, to take down the bonfire at Avoniel, with the local authority saying it is acting in the interests of protecting life and property.

The PSNI is believed to have told local representatives that the East Belfast UVF may be involved in “orchestrating” demonstrations at the site.

Alliance Party Belfast City councillor Emmet McDonough Brown called on the PSNI to back elected representatives who want the site cleared. “We are asking the police to intervene to support us at that site.”

The council closed the leisure centre early on Tuesday afternoon amid rising community tensions over the fate of the fire, and it remained closed on Wednesday.

Loyalists have barricaded the gates with industrial bins and tyres in an effort to stop vehicles entering the site.

A secondary barricade — made up of tyres — has been placed further into the car park entrance.

Sinister graffiti has been painted on nearby walls, warning against intervention.

Hundreds of loyalists attended a rally at the site on Tuesday night — an event which saw nationalist councillors accused of waging a cultural war against the unionist community.

Representatives of the bonfire builders have met police to urge them not to intervene to support the removal of the bonfire.

Appeal for calm

At the rally, Presbyterian minister and senior Orangeman Mervyn Gibson told people not to engage in criminal acts if the authorities intervened.

“I would appeal for calm at this bonfire,” he said.

“Do not react. I know that is going to be difficult because there is anger here, I am angry about the decision, but I would appeal that we do not react when they decide to move in, if they do decide to move in.”

In Portadown, Co Armagh, residents of three apartment blocks in the Corcrain area have been urged to evacuate their homes due to concerns about the size of a bonfire built nearby.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council had also decided to hire contractors to make the structure safe.

However, several councillors claim that plan has now been ditched, with the council having been unable to secure a contractor willing to take down the bonfire, despite approaching more than 35 companies.

The East Belfast Cultural Collective, which represents the bonfire builders, said it was planning to hold a “cultural celebration” at the Avoniel site through Wednesday and overnight into Thursday morning.

It called on “loyalists across Northern Ireland” to attend and has encouraged flute bands to play through the night.

“We have been absolutely astounded by the levels of support from across the country and the help being provided by people making sandwiches, bringing tea or simply standing in solidarity with the unionists of Avoniel who are standing in defence of our culture and traditions,” said the statement from the group.

“There is no threat to life or property, no tyres and no community support for the removal of this cultural bonfire. As such there is no legal necessity to invade the area and such an action would be completely disproportionate.

“Should the Chief Constable (Simon Byrne) decide to allow the PSNI to become pawns of nationalists and republicans and invade our community without any unionist support or consent, then relationships with the PSNI will be irreparably damaged.

“Our group would again ask to meet with representatives of all political parties to allow them the opportunity to explain their aggressive actions towards our community.”