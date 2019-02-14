Love is not in the air for Fianna Fáil over confidence-and-supply deal
Inside Politics: Party rolled its eyes when John McGuinness was on radio
Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Good morning, and happy Valentine’s Day — the day the price of a bunch of roses rises by national children’s hospital proportions.
Matters in Fianna Fáil, however, are not quite as loving. The past few days have seen a bitter exchange of views at a parliamentary party meeting between serial rebel John McGuinness and Barry Cowen over the confidence-and-supply deal and other issues.