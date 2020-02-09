Louth results: ‘Squeaky bum time’ as Dundalk v Drogheda fight unfolds for final seats

It is coming down to Dundalk versus Drogheda in the battle to fill the three remaining seats in the five-seater constituency of Louth.

In the wake of Sinn Féin’s resounding one and two victories for Imelda Munster and Ruairí Ó Murchú in the first count, it has turned into a messy fight between five candidates.

Three outgoing TDs – Fergus O’Dowd of Fine Gael, Declan Breathnach of Fianna Fáil and Independent Peter Fitzpatrick – along with Labour’s Ged Nash and Green Mark Dearey are chasing three seats.

It is all about who gets what from eliminated candidates at this stage and geography will play a big role along with party allegiances.

After six counts, Dundalk’s Fitzpatrick is leading the pack with 7,571 votes followed by Drogheda’s Nash with 7,190.

O’Dowd has 6,936 votes but will benefit from the expected elimination of party colleague John McGahon who has 4,606 votes in the coming counts.

Dearey is on 6,680 ahead of Breathnach with 6,124 votes. Breathnach should receive votes from Fianna Fáil’s James Byrne when he is eliminated and his 4,325 votes are distributed.

“Squeaky bum time” is how Nash described the state of play. He will be hoping that People Before Profit’s Audrey Fergus will send plenty of votes his way when she is eliminated.

Fergus received a chunk of transfers from Munster’s large surplus so Nash, who like Munster is Drogheda, is hoping that some will come his way.

The elimination of Byrne could prove significant for Nash too. Tallymen were saying that about 20 per cent of Byrne’s number twos were earmarked for the Labour candidate.

However, the departure of McGahon could give fellow Dundalk man Fitzpatrick a lift too.

Breathnach will be facing a nervy few hours given that beyond Byrne’s transfers it is hard to see where the Fianna Fáil TD will receive chunky distributions.

Still all to play for here in Louth for the three remaining seats.

Candidates: Declan Breathnach (FF), James Byrne (FF), Fergus O’Dowd (FG), John McGahon (FG), Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF), Imelda Munster (SF), Ged Nash (Lab), Mark Dearey (GP), Peter Fitzpatrick (Ind), Topanga Bird (Ind), David Bradley (Ind), Albert Byrne (Ind), Audrey Fergus (S-PBP), Cathal Ó Murchú (Irish Freedom Party), Eamon Sweeney (Renua).