Louth results: Sinn Féin set to claim first two seats

Sinn Féin looks set to romp home with two seats in Louth again.

Imelda Munster, the outgoing TD, and Ruairí Ó Murchú, the councillor seeking to hang on to Gerry Adams’s seat, are in pole position to take the first two seats in this five seater for the party.

Munster and Ó Murchú have secured 42 per cent of the first-preference vote between them, according to tallies on more than three-quarters of boxes counted.

Munster is ahead with 25.3 per cent and Ó Murchú with 16.7 per cent, based on 78 per cent of boxes counted, or 164 of the 210 boxes.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has a strong chance of being returned to Dáil Eireann with 9.7 per cent of the vote; he is sitting in third place right now.

He has Fine Gael running mate John McGahon, currently in eighth place, from whom he will pick up transfers, as will Fianna Fáil’s outgoing TD Declan Breathnach, currently in sixth with 7.4 per cent from party colleague James Byrne, currently in ninth place.

It looks like it will be fight between Independent Peter Fitzpatrick (currently on 7.3 per cent), Labour’s Ged Nash (on 8.6 per cent and in fourth place now) and the Green Party’s Mark Dearey (in fifth place now with 7.6 per cent) for the fifth and final seat here in Louth.

Louth SEE FULL RESULTS

The big question here is: where will Sinn Féin’s transfers go? Mr Nash and Mr Dearey could fare well, particularly Mr Nash from transfers from Ms Munster in and around Drogheda.

Mr Fitzpatrick will undoubtedly get some in his home town of Dundalk. The final seat will likely go to the wire.

Ms Munster, and her party running mate in the constituency, Mr Ó Murchú, arrived at the count centre in the Carnbeg Hotel in Dundalk to applause and cheers from supporters.

One supporter shouted “Sinn Féin 2” prompting cheers from the crowd in the hotel’s reception.

Ms Munster described the 40 per cent-plus of the vote she and her fellow Sinn Féin candidate Ruairí Ó Murchú as a “phenomenal” endorsement.

The worst option would be a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael government, she said; the best option would be for a new government without either Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Her preference, she says, was for a left-wing government.

Asked by The Irish Times whether Sinn Féin was wrong to run just 42 candidates in 38 constituencies, Ms Munster said that “nobody has a crystal ball.”

She said that the party was looking at having somewhere in the low 30s in terms of seat in the 33rd Dáil.

More to follow

Candidates: Declan Breathnach (FF), James Byrne (FF), Fergus O’Dowd (FG), John McGahon (FG), Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF), Imelda Munster (SF), Ged Nash (Lab), Mark Dearey (GP), Peter Fitzpatrick (Ind), Topanga Bird (Ind), David Bradley (Ind), Albert Byrne (Ind), Audrey Fergus (S-PBP), Cathal Ó Murchú (Irish Freedom Party), Eamon Sweeney (Renua).