Louth results: Sinn Féin on course to claim first two seats

Sinn Féin is on course to take the first two seats to be declared in Louth as the party returns two TDs from the constituency again.

Imelda Munster, the outgoing TD, and Ruairí Ó Murchú, the Dundalk-based county councillor seeking to hang on to Gerry Adams’s seat, are set to be elected in this five-seater.

Ms Munster and Mr Ó Murchú secured 41 per cent of the first-preference vote between them, according to tallies on all 210 boxes counted, or just over 70,000 votes.

Ms Munster is ahead with 23.6 per cent and Mr Ó Murchú with 17.8 per cent. It looks like there will be a seat each for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil here if transfers follow party allegiances.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd looks set to retain his seat with 9.1 per cent of the vote; final tallies left him in third place.

Louth SEE FULL RESULTS

He has transfers from his party running mate John McGahon, currently in eighth place with 6.3 per cent of first-preference votes, to fall back on.

Fianna Fáil’s outgoing TD Declan Breathnach, currently in fifth place with 8.13 per cent, should benefit too from transfers from party colleague James Byrne, currently in ninth place.

Independent Peter Fitzpatrick, currently in fourth place with 8.6 per cent of the vote, could benefit from Sinn Féin transfers, particularly from Mr Ó Murchú in their Dundalk base.

Labour’s Ged Nash, in sixth place on the same vote share as Breathnach (8.13 per cent), and the Green Party’s Mark Dearey, in seventh place with 7.7 per cent, have an uphill battle.

Sinn Féin’s transfers will likely decide who wins the fifth and final seat in Louth.

The party has performed strongly in this constituency this time around, adding 12 points in first-preference support in four years without Gerry Adams on their ticket in Louth.

The party’s 41.4 per cent vote share, according to tallies, compares with 15.4 per cent for Fine Gael and 13.5 per cent for Fianna Fáil.

Candidates: Declan Breathnach (FF), James Byrne (FF), Fergus O’Dowd (FG), John McGahon (FG), Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF), Imelda Munster (SF), Ged Nash (Lab), Mark Dearey (GP), Peter Fitzpatrick (Ind), Topanga Bird (Ind), David Bradley (Ind), Albert Byrne (Ind), Audrey Fergus (S-PBP), Cathal Ó Murchú (Irish Freedom Party), Eamon Sweeney (Renua).