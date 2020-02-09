Louth results: Sinn Féin claim first two seats with transfers coming into play

Sinn Féin has won the first two seats in the five-seater constituency of Louth, re-electing Imelda Munster and returning Ruairí Ó Murchú to the seat vacated by former party leader Gerry Adams.

Ms Munster topped the poll with 17,203 first-preference votes in the first count, exceeding the quota by 5,425 votes. Mr Ó Murchú came second with 12,491 votes, exceeding the quota by 713.

The party’s support topped 42 per cent of the vote, bettering Sinn Féin’s performance in 2016 when it won 29 per cent of the vote and returned two candidates to the Dáil from this constituency.

Sinn Féin excelled at the expense of the two traditional big parties, as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil each shed four points on their 2016 performances.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil secured 15.3 per cent and 14 per cent of the first-preference vote respectively this time around and are likely to each win a seat in Louth.

Turnout in the constituency was 63 per cent, down two points on 2016.

Fergus O’Dowd, the outgoing Fine Gael TD, came third, with 6,380 votes, followed by former Fine Gael TD-turned-Independent Peter Fitzpatrick in fourth place with 6,085 votes.

Labour candidate Ged Nash, who lost his seat in 2016, came fifth with 5,824 votes, followed by outgoing Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach in sixth place with 5,781 votes.

The Green Party candidate Mark Dearey came seventh with 5,418 votes.

The fifth and final seat is expected to come down to a fight between Fitzpatrick, Nash and Dearey with Sinn Féin’s transfers likely to play a factor.

Fine Gael’s John McGahon came eighth with 4,442 first-preference votes followed by Fianna Fáil’s James Byrne in ninth place with 3,911 votes out a total valid poll of 70,667.

Candidates: Declan Breathnach (FF), James Byrne (FF), Fergus O’Dowd (FG), John McGahon (FG), Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF), Imelda Munster (SF), Ged Nash (Lab), Mark Dearey (GP), Peter Fitzpatrick (Ind), Topanga Bird (Ind), David Bradley (Ind), Albert Byrne (Ind), Audrey Fergus (S-PBP), Cathal Ó Murchú (Irish Freedom Party), Eamon Sweeney (Renua).