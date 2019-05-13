Louth County Council local election candidate list
Total of 60 candidates running in 29-seat constituency
Ardee: 6 seats
Albert D Byrne (Independent)
Kevin Carroll (Independent)
Hugh D Conlon (Independent)
Seán Connolly (Green Party)
Fintan Malone (Fianna Fáil)
Colm Markey (Fine Gael)
Finnan McCoy (Fine Gael)
Brendan McKenna (Sinn Féin)
Pearse McGeough (Sinn Féin)
Dolores Minogue (Fine Gael)
Enda Murray (Independent)
John Sheridan (Fianna Fáil)
Jim Tenanty (Independent)
Drogheda Rural: 4 seats
Kevin Callan (Independent)
Richard Cooney (Fianna Fáil)
Tom Cunningham (Sinn Féin)
Frank Godfrey (Independent)
Patrick Greene (Direct Democracy Ireland)
Michelle Hall (Labour Party)
Declan Power (Fianna Fáil)
Jeffrey Rudd (United People)
Leanne Saurin (Sinn Féin)
Eamon Sweeney (Renua Ireland)
Oliver Tully (Fine Gael)
Drogheda Urban: 6 seats
Paul Bell (Labour Party)
James Byrne (Fianna Fáil)
Joanna Byrne (Sinn Féin)
Kevin Callan (Independent)
Richie Culhane (Fine Gael)
Christopher Faulkner (Direct Democracy Ireland)
Kenneth Flood (Sinn Féin)
Frank Godfrey (Independent)
Angus MacDonald (Solidarity–People Before Profit)
Maria McCabe (Renua Ireland)
Paddy McQuillan (Independent)
Anthony Moore (Fianna Fáil)
Michael O’Dowd (Renua Ireland)
Jeffrey Rudd (United People)
David Saurin (Sinn Féin)
Pio Smith (Labour Party)
Dundalk-Carlingford: 6 seats
Edel Corrigan (Sinn Féin)
Eoin Daly (Green Party)
Roisin Duffy (Fine Gael)
Eugene Garvey (Sinn Féin)
Conor Keelan (Fianna Fáil)
Seán Kelly (Fianna Fáil)
John McGahon (Fine Gael)
Erin McGreehan (Fianna Fáil)
Antóin Watters (Sinn Féin)
Dundalk South: 7 seats
Niamh Boyle (Renua Ireland)
Marianne Butler (Green Party)
Anne Campbell (Sinn Féin)
Emma Coffey (Fianna Fáil)
Maria Doyle (Fine Gael)
Linus English (Fine Gael)
Oliver Morgan (Independent)
Ruairí Ó Murchú (Sinn Féin)
Liam Reilly (Fianna Fáil)
Tomás Sharkey (Sinn Féin)
Maeve Yore (Independent)