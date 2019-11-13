Lorraine Clifford Lee urged to step down over Traveller comments

Fianna Fáil byelection candidate Lorraine Clifford Lee should stand down over a series of social media posts that included derogatory terms about the Travelling community, a Traveller human rights activist and academic has said.

Dr Sindy Joyce said that while the Twitter posts including terms such as “knacker” and “pikey” were posted years ago, Ms Clifford Lee “was still a 30-year-old woman” who was a solicitor and part of the Fianna Fáil national executive.

She noted that the Dublin Fingal byelection candidate, a member of the Seanad, had used such terms more than once so it was not a case of her apologising and moving on.

“I am disgusted at her comments, I think she should step down and I think to have public representatives in positions that represent communities shouldn’t have attitudes like that,” she told RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke programme.

“Pikey is used particularly in the UK whereas knacker is used particularly in Ireland. They are racial terms that refer to the community as inferior.

‘Mental health’

“We can see that her comments are not particularly helpful for young children in the community particularly in school when they’re hearing these words continuously, we can see that would also affect mental health so I don’t think she should be in the position that she’s in.”

Ms Clifford Lee on Tuesday said she was willing to meet representatives of the Travelling community to apologise for the comments.

One tweet said her car had been “stolen by some knacker” while another, on fashion, said “some pieces are cute but others look like something from a traveller wedding”. Others used terms about celebrities such as “absolute pikey” and referenced “pikey extensions” to the hair of pop star Cheryl Cole.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ms Clifford Lee, her party’s justice spokeswoman in the Seanad, told the Irish Examiner: “It was way before I was involved in electoral politics, and in no way reflects my attitude, and my true attitude to minority issues is reflected in what I have done and what I have had to say since I was in a position to influence things.”

‘Very sorry’

She said the tweets were “totally inappropriate” and “wrong”, adding that she is “very sorry for offending people”.

“And looking back now I am horrified because at the time I had no understanding of their impact. You know, I’ve apologised and I am extremely sorry from the bottom of my heart but I guess I can do no more than that.”

Martin Collins, of Traveller advocacy group Pavee Point, described the comments as “not just inappropriate, they are racist.”

He said Ms Clifford-Lee had telephoned Pavee Point and he hoped to return the call on Wednesday with a view to meeting in person at the earliest possible opportunity.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan also condemned Ms Clifford Lee’s tweets and said they were “totally and utterly unacceptable”.

“I know she apologised but these are matters of grave seriousness,” he said. “They do show a certain disposition, which to my mind, has no place in Irish society. People need to be careful and politicians needs to show leadership on the matter.”