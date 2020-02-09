Longford-Westmeath results: SF candidate who lost council seat tops poll

The Sinn Féin candidate in Longford-Westmeath, Sorca Clarke (41), who lost her Westmeath County Council seat last year when she polled 511 votes, has been elected on the first count with 11,848 votes, 571 above the quota.

The Mullingar-based Dubliner, who moved to the Midlands during the boom to improve the quality of life for herself and her family, said she was “ecstatic” with the result.

“I am absolutely delighted. If you had asked me a week ago, I would have said I was in with a shout for the last seat.”

The qualified accountant, who helps her husband run a security business, was in the count centre in Athlone with her husband, Darren Caulfield and their four children, when the result was announced.

“It really boiled down to people recognising the difference between local and national politics,” she told The Irish Times when asked why there had been such a turnaround in her and her party’s fortunes.

People scrutinised the Sinn Féin manifesto and the manifestos of the other parties, and found what it was that meant most to them, she said.

Health, disability services, and pensions were major issues she found people to be concerned with, she said, with the pensions issue causing concern to young people who had family members who were nearing retirement.

Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD, Robert Troy, in second place, with 9,331 first preference votes, and his party colleague, Longford-based Joe Flaherty, is in third place with 7,666 votes. Outgoing Minister of State, Kevin “Boxer” Moran, who has all but conceded defeat, has 6,730 votes.

Fine Gael’s Peter Burke has 6,617 first preference votes and is being followed by party colleague, Micheal Carrighy, who is from Longford.

Locals are saying that many of Carrighy’s votes are expected to transfer to Flaherty, and that there is a large “Longford”, as against party, vote in the county, which had no representative in the Oireachtas for the past number of years.

For this reason, the prediction at this stage is that the constituency will return one SF, two FF, and one FG.

The number of votes required to save election expenses is 2,820. Eight of the fifteen candidates got below this number of first preference votes. Clarke’s 571 surplus is now being distributed.

Candidates: Peter Burke (FG), Micheál Carrigy (FG), Sorca Clarke (SF), Joe Flaherty (FF), Louise Heavin (GP), Donal Jackson (Ind), Anna Kavanagh (Ind), Frank Kilbride (Ind), Alan Mangan (Labour), Gabrielle McFadden (FG), Kevin “Boxer” Moran (Ind), Dom Parker (S-PBP), James Reynolds (National Party), Barbara Smyth (S-PBP), Robert Troy (FF).