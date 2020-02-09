Longford-Westmeath results: SF candidate who lost council seat to top poll

Sinn Féin candidate Sorca Clarke, who lost her Westmeath council seat last year when she got 5.8 per cent of the vote, is set to top the poll in Longford-Westmeath.

The Mullingar-based qualified accountant, who runs a security business in the Midlands with her husband, is set to receive 21.1 per cent of the vote, according to tally figures, ahead of Fianna Fáil’s sitting TD Robert Troy (16.7 per cent).

After them come Mr Troy’s party colleague Joe Flaherty, at 13.6 per cent, and Fine Gael’s sitting TD, Peter Burke, at 12.1 per cent. Kevin “Boxer” Moran (Independent is at 11.8 per cent, while Micheál Carrigy of Fine Gael is at 11.1 per cent.

The prediction is that Ms Clarke, Mr Troy and Mr Moran will be elected, with a fight for the final seat between Mr Flaherty, Mr Carrigy and Mr Burke of Fine Gael.

Sinn Féin had three councilors elected to the Westmeath council in 2014, but lost two during the council’s lifetime due to resignations. Ms Clarke then lost her seat in last year’s local election poll. There has been no Sinn Féin councillor in Longford for years, so Ms Clarke’s performance is a complete turnaround for her and her party.

Candidates: Peter Burke (FG), Micheál Carrigy (FG), Sorca Clarke (SF), Joe Flaherty (FF), Louise Heavin (GP), Donal Jackson (Ind), Anna Kavanagh (Ind), Frank Kilbride (Ind), Alan Mangan (Labour), Gabrielle McFadden (FG), Kevin “Boxer” Moran (Ind), Dom Parker (S-PBP), James Reynolds (National Party), Barbara Smyth (S-PBP), Robert Troy (FF).