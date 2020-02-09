Longford-Westmeath results: Boxer Moran in third place in the four-seater

Kevin Boxer Moran is now in third place in the four-seater Longford Westmeath constituency where Fine Gael’s Michael Carrigy’s 6,981 votes are being distributed after he was eliminated in the ninth count.

A huge cache of the Longford-based Carrigy’s votes are expected to go to his county colleague, Joe Flaherty of Fianna Fáil.

Based on the tally figures, Mr Flaherty’s supporters are expecting that Mr Flaherty’s gain from the distribution of Mr Carrigy’s votes, will exceed that of Athlone-based Moran by well more than the one thousand that Mr Flaherty needs.

Longford did not have a TD in the Dáil just finished and there is a widespread view that Longford votes will tend to stay in Longford during the count that is currently under way. Result expected around nine.

Earlier the Sinn Féin candidate in Longford-Westmeath, Sorca Clarke (41), who lost her Westmeath County Council seat last year when she polled 511 votes, was elected on the first count with 11,848 votes, 571 above the quota.

The Mullingar-based Dubliner, who moved to the Midlands during the boom to improve the quality of life for herself and her family, said she was “ecstatic” with the result.

“I am absolutely delighted. If you had asked me a week ago, I would have said I was in with a shout for the last seat.”

The qualified accountant, who helps her husband run a security business, was in the count centre in Athlone with her husband, Darren Caulfield and their four children, when the result was announced.

“It really boiled down to people recognising the difference between local and national politics,” she told The Irish Times when asked why there had been such a turnaround in her and her party’s fortunes.

People scrutinised the Sinn Féin manifesto and the manifestos of the other parties, and found what it was that meant most to them, she said.

Health, disability services, and pensions were major issues she found people to be concerned with, she said, with the pensions issue causing concern to young people who had family members who were nearing retirement.

Candidates: Peter Burke (FG), Micheál Carrigy (FG), Sorca Clarke (SF), Joe Flaherty (FF), Louise Heavin (GP), Donal Jackson (Ind), Anna Kavanagh (Ind), Frank Kilbride (Ind), Alan Mangan (Labour), Gabrielle McFadden (FG), Kevin “Boxer” Moran (Ind), Dom Parker (S-PBP), James Reynolds (National Party), Barbara Smyth (S-PBP), Robert Troy (FF).