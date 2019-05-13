Longford County Council local election candidate list

Total of 39 candidates running in 18-seat constituency

 

Ballymahon: 6 seats

Mick Cahill (Fianna Fáil)

Mark Casey (Independent)

Brigid Duffy (Fianna Fáil)

Gerard Farrell (Fine Gael)

John Kenny (Fianna Fáil)

Charlie McMonagle (Independent)

Tony Moran (Independent)

Colm Murray (Fine Gael)

Pat O’Toole (Fianna Fáil)

Paul Ross (Fine Gael)

Geraldine Ryan (Sinn Féin)

PJ Walsh (Independent)

Granard: 5 seats

Paraic Brady (Fine Gael)

Micheál Carrigy (Fine Gael)

Victor Connell (Fianna Fáil)

Amanda Duffy (Fianna Fáil)

Grace Kearney (Independent)

Frank Kilbride (Fine Gael)

Mark Maguire (Sinn Féin)

Turlough Pott McGovern (Independent)

Joe Murphy (Fianna Fáil)

Garry Murtagh (Fine Gael)

PJ Reilly (Fianna Fáil)

Longford: 7 seats

Uruemu Adejinmi (Fianna Fáil)

George Breaden (Independent)

John Browne (Fine Gael)

Gerard Cooney (Fine Gael)

Seamus Butler (Fianna Fáil)

Joe Flaherty (Fianna Fáil)

Seamus Gallagher (Independent)

Gerry Hagan (Fine Gael)

Tena Keown (Sinn Féin)

Martin Monaghan (Fianna Fáil)

Peggy Nolan (Fine Gael)

Julie O’Reilly (Independent)

Tony Reilly (Independent)

Mae Sexton (Independent)

Barbara Smyth (Solidarity–People Before Profit)

Gerry Warnock (Independent)

