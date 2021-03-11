Loneliness and anxiety ‘magnified’ by pandemic, say Samaritans

Loneliness, anxiety, bereavement, financial worries and relationship problems have all been “magnified” by the Covid-19 pandemic, mental health charity Samaritans Ireland has said.

The organisation revealed today that their volunteers have listened to callers’s concerns for almost 73,000 hours since the pandemic began.

Samaritans Regional Director Rory Fitzgerald – who also volunteers on the helpline - has estimated that three out of five calls under the current Level 5 restrictions relate to worries about the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “Particularly in the current lockdown Covid fatigue has set in and isolation is a big concern with people asking: ‘when will this end?’ Callers are tired and stressed and in more recent times are afraid of getting Covid.

“Callers are also missing relatives and friends and the connection we used to have meeting up with others and that crosses all generations.”

Another volunteer Aileen Spitere from Cork said that during the first lockdown she mainly noticed fear among callers who worried they would get the virus or die as well as fear of isolation.

“Since Christmas however, there is a weariness among people and the loneliness felt by many is crippling.”

“For many they have not had a regular life for over a year and while many are resilient and stoic, some are at the end of their tether.

“Some people who talk to us have not talked to anyone that day before ringing us,” Ms Spitere said.

Longer calls

Fellow helpline volunteer Mary Nee from Galway said calls are lasting longer “as a lot of people are more isolated and alone with their problems.”

She said some had been depending on day centres for their dinner, socialising and even haircuts but such centres which are a “lifeline for vulnerable people” have been closed since last March.

The Samaritans has continued to operation during the pandemic albeit with reduced numbers as many volunteers are in vulnerable older age groups and don’t travel to the branches to man the phones.

The organisation has been getting around 35,000 calls per month, though some people make multiple calls.

Niall Mulligan, Executive Director with Samaritans Ireland, said the pressures of the pandemic will undoubtedly have impacted almost everyone and that “This was also one of the toughest times in the organisation’s 60 years in Ireland, but the resilience of our volunteers shone through.”

He said: “Covid-19 has had a significant impact on people’s mental health and now more than ever, a year on from when restrictions were put in place, mental health and wellbeing should be at the forefront of government policies.”

Adequate supports and resources must continue to be made available for the most vulnerable people across Ireland,” he added.

Mr Fitzgerald said: “The key message we have is it’s important for people to talk and share their problems with us or whoever. ”My experience on the phone is that when people do talk - we don’t give advice - but they do feel a lot better and we help them to get it out of their head basically.”

The Samaritan’s 24-hour helpline number is 116 123