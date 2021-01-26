Lockdown extension to March 5th needed to keep pressure on virus, says Martin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the State needs to “keep pressure up on the virus” after the Government announced the extension of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions until March 5th.

The Government has said despite a dramatic fall in new Covid-19 cases there could still be between 800 and 1,300 people in hospitals at the end of February and up to 100 patients in intensive care units.

Mr Martin has said that while numbers are decreasing, the real pressure points will remain hospital admissions and ICU cases for another month at least.

“That is why we have to keep pressure up on the virus and reduce it.”

Mr Martin was speaking at a press conference following Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, where a raft of new measures have been approved to clamp down on non-essential travel in and out of the State, including across the Border to Northern Ireland. There are also new fines for those travelling outside the 5km zone around their home with no good reason. The current fine is €100 but it will increase to €500 but only for those who have flagrantly breached the rule.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it was innately unfair that a person who ventured one kilometre outside the limit was fined a similar amount to somebody who travelled abroad on a ski holiday.

He also indicated that schools could begin opening on a phased basis during February and March, starting with special schools.

He said it was reasonable to assume that the numbers of new cases would be down to between 500 and 600 in 10 days’ time, and half that again in 20 days.

He said that by that stage numbers would be much lower than when schools were open. He did add that approach would need to be “cautious because of the new UK variant”.

New rules include criminal sanctions and compulsory quarantine for incoming travellers who fail to produce a PCR negative test, a temporary suspension until March 5th on holiday visas for visitors from South Africa and South America, and all travellers from South African and Brazil to go into hotel quarantine for 14 days. Mr Varadkar said the quarantine locations would probably be hotels situated close to the airport.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan also said travellers from the UK and elsewhere who arrive into the State via Northern Ireland would be subject to the same legislation, sanctions, and rules as those arriving directly into the State. He said that negotiations for sharing data and protocols were ongoing with authorities in Northern Ireland, including shared passenger locator forms.

Mr Ryan also said that new laws would be explored to make people who are resident in the North subject to similar fines as those in residents of the South.

It was accepted that several of the new measures would require primary legislation and that could take a number of weeks to prepare.

Mr Varadkar also signalled that international travel was unlikely to reopen until some time in the future, certainly not for the summer. He said that when numbers came down that would put a focus on international travel to ensure numbers did not rise again. He confirmed, however, that there was unlikely to be any return to international travel during the summer months.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the vaccination programme has hit all targets to date, with 140,000 vaccinations delivered as of last weekend. He said a further 51,000 would be delivered this week.

“I am not happy with the news from AstraZeneca saying they will give less to Ireland and from other EU member states,” he said.

Mr Donnelly confirmed the policy for now was to vaccinate those who have already had Covid-19. He said that the National Public Health Emergency Team was examining if past infections conferred sufficient immunity but that work had not yet been completed.