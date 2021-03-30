Lockdown easing: Ministers consider plan to allow in-county travel from April 12th

The Cabinet will today consider extending the 5km Covid-19 travel restriction to a county-wide limit from mid-April.

The sub-committee of senior Ministers decided last night to delay the easing of the restriction on foot of what was described as a “grim” briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Committee (Nphet) on the current situation.

Senior Ministers in the group, chaired by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, agreed the change to travel restrictions should take place on April 12th rather than April 5th, when the current Level 5 restrictions were set to end.

A Government source said this rationale behind the delayed easing was to “keep [case] numbers down over Easter school holidays”.

The Cabinet will meet today to discuss this recommendation on travel from the coronavirus committee and potentially easing other restrictions on a gradual and phased basis, potentially week-by-week or fortnight-by-fortnight.

Among the other issues being discussed are the easing of restrictions on children’s sport and the possible reopening of some construction sites.

The Cabinet coronavirus committee met for more than four hours last night and heard while Covid-19 cases are stable at the current level of restrictions, altering public health measures could change this.

A Government source said there was a view emerging that there is nowhere near enough people vaccinated in Ireland to take risks.

Ministers were told that if the State lost control of the disease now there could be a substantial wave of infections until the middle of the summer, whereas a cautious approach for the next four to eight weeks could cut the risk by between 50 and 70 per cent.

Deferred

Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan confirmed as he left the Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Monday night that the easing of restrictions during April will now be gradual and staged rather that happen at once. The start date of the changes has also been deferred for a week for most changes to avoid any spike in figures during the last week of Easter holidays.

“It’s critical that we get the next few weeks right” .

“First things first. We have got to get April right. We need to get the extra million vaccines in April. That will give us real protection. A further million vaccines in May, and we are a large way there. It’s not far away. We have to be careful not to jump ahead and get the next few weeks right first.” he told reporters.

A partial return to construction - beginning with 14,400 homebuilding workers - is also expected to commence from April 12th, the same date as outdoor non-contact training and activities for under 18s will resume. Non-contact sports such as tennis and golf are also expected to be allowed after the middle of April.

There was a prolonged discussion at Monday night’s meeting on resuming ‘click-and-collect’ services for retail, with some Ministers arguing very strongly for its resumption. This is also expected to form a central part of discussions at the full Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

Click-and-collect for essential items such as clothing and footwear has been allowed in Northern Ireland since March 8. One argument that has been posited is that big disparities between restrictions in the North and those in the South will encourage people to cross the border to shop, increasing the risk of infection.

The general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham, warned, however, that any easing of the 5km travel restriction would make policing the pandemic even more challenging.

The Government will also on Tuesday consider allowing two households to meet outdoors in a place that is not a private garden, and allowing non-contact sports training in pods for children. Ministers will also discuss potentially allowing people to play golf or tennis, although no decisions have yet been made.

Ministers were told by the HSE that it would struggle to cope with another wave of disease if it hit

.

Mandatory quarantine

It is expected that the list of countries from which travellers are subject to mandatory quarantine on arrival here is to be expanded, as the pandemic grows in several states, including many in Europe. Sources indicated that officials are likely to push for an expansion of the list, but that this may not be imminent.

Any expansion of the 33 countries currently on the list would require more capacity in hotel accommodation used by the State for quarantining, especially if the expansion included countries with high levels of travel into the Republic.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Department of Public Expenditure (DPER) as early as February 18th raised queries about the HSE’s testing and tracing strategy “in light of the progress of the vaccination programme”.

Official minutes of the Health Budget Oversight Group – which comprises officials of DPER, the Department of Health and the HSE – said: “On staffing of the testing and tracing programme it was indicated that it is not intended to carry out any further recruitment other than managing attrition.”

The minutes also show that DPER questioned whether some of the 16,000 additional staff earmarked for the health service this year could be used initially to operate the Covid-19 vaccination programme rather than recruiting further staff for this.