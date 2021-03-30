Lockdown easing: Cabinet considers in-county travel from April 12th and changing to vaccine priority by age

The Cabinet is meeting to decide the timetable for easing of Covid-19 restrictions including extending the 5km travel limit to county-wide from April 12 .

An overhaul of the vaccination campaign is also being considered by Cabinet. Under this proposal once those over 70 are inoculated, as well as those with underlying health conditions and vulnerable groups, vaccinations will be given on the basis of age only rather than age and profession.

The Cabinet will also consider plans which would see two fully vaccinated people allowed to meet indoors from April 12th. Personal services such as hairdressers also look set to reopen in May . Sources have said the month of May will focus on the phased reopening of retail, the remainder of construction and personal services.

Main points – What the Cabinet is set to discuss/decide today:

Extend the 5km travel restriction to a county-wide limit from April 12th

Ease restrictions on outdoor activities on a gradual and phased basis

A partial return to construction from mid-April

Resumption of some sporting activities including tennis, golf and under 18 training from April 26th

The return of click and collect retail services and hairdressers in May

Reopening of zoos and heritage sites from April 26th

Two vaccinated people can meet indoors from April 12th

Expand the list of countries subject to hotel quarantine possibly to include Italy, France, Germany and United States

Cabinet to consider giving vaccines by age only not occupation

The sub-committee of senior Ministers decided last night to delay the easing of the restriction on foot of what was described as a “grim” briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Committee (Nphet) on the current situation.

The return of click-and-collect services in retail will not now happen until May, the Cabinet is expected to decide today. Some Ministers have pressed for an earlier return especially for small clothing and footwear retailers. Sources said there was a concern that it would get people moving more than they need to and also a nervousness about departing too much from Nphet advice. For those reasons the decision has been deferred until May.

Senior Ministers in the group, chaired by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, agreed the change to travel restrictions should take place on April 12th rather than April 5th, when the current Level 5 restrictions were set to end.

A Government source said this rationale behind the delayed easing was to “keep [case] numbers down over Easter school holidays”.

Construction

Under plans to be discussed at Cabinet today, housing construction to come back from 12th April as part of phased approach. It will begin with 14,400 homebuilding workers and new childcare facilities .

Outdoor non-contact training and activities for under 18s are also expected to resume from April 26th. Non-contact sports such as tennis and golf are also expected to be allowed from April 26th. Also under examination is the return of elite athletics and GAA from April 19th.

Heritage sites, zoos and some other attractions are expected to open from April 26th under plans to be considered by the Government on Tuesday.

The number of travellers facing mandatory hotel quarantine looks set to rise substantially after it was recommended that a further 43 countries should be added to the high-risk country list.

The United States and EU countries including France, Germany and Italy are on the list of additional countries that the Travel Expert Advisory Group has recommended should be added to the list of the mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers arriving into the State.

However a spokesman for Simon Coveney said : “Any addition to the list of category 2 countries requires consultation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs by the Minister for Health. That has not happened to date.”

The Cabinet coronavirus committee met for more than four hours last night and heard while Covid-19 cases are stable at the current level of restrictions, altering public health measures could change this.

A Government source said there was a view emerging that there is nowhere near enough people vaccinated in Ireland to take risks.

Ministers were told that if the State lost control of the disease now there could be a substantial wave of infections until the middle of the summer, whereas a cautious approach for the next four to eight weeks could cut the risk by between 50 and 70 per cent.

Deferred

Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan confirmed as he left the Cabinet sub-committee meeting on Monday night that the easing of restrictions during April will now be gradual and staged rather that happen at once. The start date of the changes has also been deferred for a week for most changes to avoid any spike in figures during the last week of Easter holidays.

“It’s critical that we get the next few weeks right” .

“First things first. We have got to get April right. We need to get the extra million vaccines in April. That will give us real protection. A further million vaccines in May, and we are a large way there. It’s not far away. We have to be careful not to jump ahead and get the next few weeks right first.” he told reporters.

Social Democrats joint leader Roisin Shortall said “we would very much endorse an approach of caution” on the easing of the lockdown.

Speaking ahead of the Government’s announcement about what will happen after April 5th she said “there’s a strong case to be made for easing up restrictions in relation to meeting outdoors because that will likely reduce the level of meeting indoors and that should be the aim.

But Ms Shortall stressed the need for “clear messaging” and for the Government to “stop speculation”. She said there should be a clear plan set out as to how the Government plans to proceed over the next three months. And she hit out at the Government’s failure to brief opposition parties, when there should be a “national effort”.

The general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham, warned, however, that any easing of the 5km travel restriction would make policing the pandemic even more challenging.

Ministers were told by the HSE that it would struggle to cope with another wave of disease if it hit

.

Hospital pressure

Intensive care consultant Dr Catherine Motherway warned that any easing of restrictions will have to be gradual to avoid pressure on hospital services.

Dr Motherway told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that she “devoutly” hoped that as the vaccine rolled out there would be a reduction in the numbers in intensive care. “The thing that is keeping numbers low is public behaviour.”

When compared with January the current figures were much better “we’ve all done a very good job.”

It was important that everyone “hold on” for the moment to protect the vulnerable and to prevent people ending up in ICU with “severe Covid,” she said.

Dr Motherway pointed out that half of the people in ICU at present were under the age of 60, but they were people with underlying conditions and they were in the high risk cohort. Most people in this cohort were cocooning and as the vaccine roll out progressed it was important that the public adhere to public health measures to protect the vulnerable. “We all need to be careful up to the summer.”

Dr Motherway pointed out that UK data on the impact of the vaccine would indicate that it could be another “six to seven weeks” before the roll out had a “significant impact”. This was her “guesstimate” she emphasised.

“All of us are fed up,” she said. As restrictions lifted and people could meet out of doors, Dr Motherway urged people to be careful and keep their distance especially when meeting those who could be vulnerable. “We have to do that for a bit longer.”