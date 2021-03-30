Lockdown easing: Cabinet agrees people can travel within county or 20km radius of home from April 12th

The Cabinet has agreed that from April 12th people will be allowed to travel within their county, or within a 20km radius of their home even if that crosses a county boundary.

The Cabinet has agreed to begin relaxing Covid-19 restrictions from that date onwards.

Ministers concluded their meeting shortly after 4pm and agreed that from April 12th, the 5km travel restriction will be relaxed.

At this time two fully vaccinated people will be permitted to meet indoors. Outdoor meetings of two households will be allowed and remaining secondary school classes will return.

Furthermore, nearly 15,000 home building workers will return to work as part of staggered return of construction industry

From April 19th, GAA senior county training will be allowed. From April 26th, golf and tennis will resume and zoos and places of heritage will open. The Government will consider the reopening of museums and galleries in plans for after May 4th

Outdoor non-contact training and activities for under 18s is also expected to resume. There will be an increase in attendance at funerals from 10 to 25.

Return of personal services such as hairdressers is in the longer-term plan from May, as well as the phased reopening of retail and the rest of the construction industry

An overhaul of the vaccination campaign was also considered by Cabinet. Under this proposal once those over 70 are inoculated, as well as those with underlying health conditions and vulnerable groups, vaccinations will be given on the basis of age only rather than age and profession.

The changes will not kick in until people with underlying conditions and those under the age of 65 in long term residential facilities are vaccinated.

It follows an evidence review by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) which found that no occupational group emerged as being at higher risk, independent of age and other co-morbitities.

Government sources hope that a simpler, age-based approach, which will proceed in 10-year cohorts, is more simple and will reduce the administrative burden involved. The move follows similar developments in the UK.

Grim briefing

The sub-committee of senior Ministers decided last night to delay the easing of the restriction on foot of what was described as a “grim” briefing from the National Public Health Emergency Committee (Nphet) on the current situation.

The return of click-and-collect services in retail will not now happen until May, the Cabinet is expected to decide today. Some Ministers have pressed for an earlier return especially for small clothing and footwear retailers. Sources said there was a concern that it would get people moving more than they need to and also a nervousness about departing too much from Nphet advice. For those reasons the decision has been deferred until May.

Senior Ministers in the group, chaired by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, agreed the change to travel restrictions should take place on April 12th rather than April 5th, when the current Level 5 restrictions were set to end.

A Government source said this rationale behind the delayed easing was to “keep [case] numbers down over Easter school holidays”.

Construction

Outdoor non-contact training and activities for under 18s are also expected to resume from April 26th. Heritage sites, zoos and some other attractions are expected to open from April 26th under plans to be considered by the Government on Tuesday.

The number of travellers facing mandatory hotel quarantine looks set to rise substantially after it was recommended that a further 43 countries should be added to the high-risk country list.

The United States and EU countries including France, Germany and Italy are on the list of additional countries that the Travel Expert Advisory Group has recommended should be added to the list of the mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers arriving into the State.

However a spokesman for Simon Coveney said : “Any addition to the list of category 2 countries requires consultation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs by the Minister for Health. That has not happened to date.”

The Cabinet coronavirus committee met for more than four hours last night and heard while Covid-19 cases are stable at the current level of restrictions, altering public health measures could change this.

A Government source said there was a view emerging that there is nowhere near enough people vaccinated in Ireland to take risks.

Ministers were told that if the State lost control of the disease now there could be a substantial wave of infections until the middle of the summer, whereas a cautious approach for the next four to eight weeks could cut the risk by between 50 and 70 per cent.

Social Democrats joint leader Roisin Shortall said “we would very much endorse an approach of caution” on the easing of the lockdown.

Speaking ahead of the Government’s announcement about what will happen after April 5th she said “there’s a strong case to be made for easing up restrictions in relation to meeting outdoors because that will likely reduce the level of meeting indoors and that should be the aim.

But Ms Shortall stressed the need for “clear messaging” and for the Government to “stop speculation”. She said there should be a clear plan set out as to how the Government plans to proceed over the next three months. And she hit out at the Government’s failure to brief opposition parties, when there should be a “national effort”.

The general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), Antoinette Cunningham, warned, however, that any easing of the 5km travel restriction would make policing the pandemic even more challenging.