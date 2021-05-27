Local councillors say they get death threats in course of their work

Threats of death, violence and sexual assault have been reported by local politicians who responded to a survey on intimidation they face in the course of their work.

A report published by the Association of Irish Local Government (AILG), a representative body for city and county councilors, found that most of the abuse happened over social media, but a third of it was face-to-face.

All 949 councillors were encouraged to take part in an online survey on threats harassment and intimidation in public office.

Just under a quarter, 223 public representatives, responded with almost 72 per cent reporting that they had suffered such abuse in the last three years and 28 per cent saying they are currently experiencing abuse.

Almost one in ten of those who responded said they had received death threats. Just under 36 per cent had received threats of violence made against them personally, and 6.7 per cent had a threat of sexual violence.

Sixty per cent of respondents said they got threats over social media and one third in a face-to-face setting while half either got threats via phone calls or text message. Letters made up one tenth of threats and some 4.5 per cent were communicated to a family member of the councilor.

A quarter of those who sustained abuse reported it to the gardaí. However, 35.4 per cent did not report them to anyone and the report says “councilors expressed concerns about an absence of support or action when reports were made.”

The report also says threats can and do escalate into actual incidents including campaigns to discredit councillors with false allegations of criminality or other attempts to damage their reputation (42 per cent); damage to cars, homes or property (8.5 per cent); being followed or stalked (8.1 per cent) and being physically attacked (4.9 per cent).

Methodology

Self-selecting surveys such as this can see increased participation from people who have experience of the topic of a study.

The association said of the methodology: “The survey, conducted in partnership with CMG [Crime Management Group], was fully anonymous and no information was requested that could identify members personally.

“We felt this was important so members could respond honestly, remain anonymous, and see positive change as a result of their feedback.”

The AILG and CMG also said: “Anecdotal evidence suggests that these types of event have a low reporting rate. This is actually borne out by the survey as only 25 per cent of respondents made a report to An Garda Síochána. This is a relatively low rate in contrast to the incidence rate (which we found to be 72 per cent), so to get an accurate reading it was felt that a self reporting methodology should be favoured over official or formal reporting.

“The demographic of the respondents was appropriately representative of the overall population of councillors.

“Therefore, there is a likelihood that these results are more representative of the overall experience of councillors than if the survey was based on official figures.

“As many of these incidents were experienced in a respondent’s home, or over social media, a self reporting methodology was essential as there would not otherwise be a record of the event.”

President of the association, Galway County Council member Mary Hoade said: “the results provide a stark depiction of the experiences that many councillors have had and continue to face.

“The key findings and statistics are cause for huge concern.

“It is clear that threats, harassment and intimidation continue to affect our members’ ability to effectively carry out their role, and cause them significant concerns about their own safety and security, and that of their families.”

Kerry Independent councilor Seán Locke has spoken out about death threats he received and how he considered leaving politics.

He told Radio Kerry he has had 20 anonymous letters calling for his resignation in the last three months due to work he was involved in and was “getting anonymous phone calls threatening my life”.

He also says he is on the receiving end of abuse on the street and that he does not do social media apart from at election time and he shuts down the account afterwards: “because of the derogatory comments that would be sent through”.

Mr Locke said councillors’ mental well being is at risk and it is impacting on their work.

He added: “These anonymous people that get on your case - it could be issues about tree cutting to the monument in Ballymullen for the Royal Munster Fusiliers [a memorial for soldiers that died in World War One backed by Mr Locke].

“These are small people.”

He said he would have no problem if they disagreed with him after coming to him face-to-face but “When you get these trolls and keyboard warriors and they’re demeaning you, people do take it on board.”

He said a lot of people believe the “lies” spread about councilors online.

Mr Locke said he has considered stepping down as a councilor “on more than one occasion” but he got involved in politics to represent his constituents and “I will continue to do that.”

Cllr Hoade said that her association would be providing tailored training for their members over the coming months.

“We need to ensure councillors understand the fundamentals of personal security awareness and the risks associated with their digital footprint, so they are able to recognise and be better prepared for threats, and occurrences of harassment and intimidation,” she said.