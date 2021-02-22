Living with Covid: What we know so far as Ministers meet to approve plan

Ministers and senior officials will meet at Government Buildings this evening to approve the Government’s revised Living with Covid plan which is expected to extend the current lockdown into April.

Once approved by tonight’s Cabinet sub-committee meeting, the plan will be brought to a full meeting of the Cabinet tomorrow morning and will be announced publicly in the afternoon.

As signalled by Taoiseach Micheál Martin in recent days, almost all aspects of the lockdown will be extended past March 5th, with a review likely at Easter. With Easter Sunday falling on April 4th, this means that by the time of the review, the country will have been in lockdown for more than three months.

Schools will be partially reopened in March. It is expected that junior and senior infants, first and second class and leaving cert students will return on March 1st. That will be followed by a further reopening two weeks later on March 15th for other primary school pupils and fifth years, it is expected. Under this plan, though it is yet to be approved by ministers, the remaining secondary school students will not return until after the Easter holidays, on April 12th.

There may also be some easing of restrictions on people meeting outdoors, though ministers and senior officials said this may only be recognition of what is happening already, with people meeting in parks and outdoor settings. It is considered unlikely, however, that socialising in gardens will be permitted. No decisions have yet been reached on this.

No reopening of non-essential retail will be considered, while the construction industry will also be disappointed, despite signals from ministers in recent weeks that it could look forward to a March 5th reopening. However, Government sources say that large numbers of construction sites are currently open as they fall within existing exemptions.

People will be urged to continue working from home, and the Government will encourage people to continue to observe the restrictions in order to keep the R number - the average rate of infections from any one person with Covid - below one.

The Government is also expected to announce changes to the vaccination schedule, with people suffering from respiratory illnesses likely to be offered earlier vaccinations.

There is also likely to be an update on the plans to impose a mandatory quarantine in designated hotels on travellers from high risk countries. This morning the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that the legislation, which was first promised last month, would be finalised in the next two weeks