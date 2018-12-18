Little Christmas cheer for May as Corbyn makes move
Inside Politics: Labour leader’s motion of no confidence threatens to further fray PM’s authority
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn plans to table a motion of no confidence in Thersa May. Photograph: EPA/MARIO CRUZ
Good morning.
A week to go, and we can all feel it. The Christmas getting on top of us a little. Lunches to be attended. Hangovers to be endured. Presents to be bought. All manner of preparations to be made. But lookit, it could be worse. You could be prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.