Lisa Chambers says voting for Dara Calleary was ‘genuine mistake’

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin accepts Lisa Chambers’s explanation of how she voted for a party colleague in the Dáil, she has said.

Ms Chambers does not expect to be suspended from her front bench role — like party colleagues Mr Dooley and Mr Collins — because “what happened to me is very different”, she said.

The party’s Brexit spokeswoman said she denied over the weekend ever having voted for anyone else, or asking anyone to vote for her, because she took that to mean that she “intentionally, knowingly, purposely” did it.

“What happened with me was an honest genuine mistake,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Chambers said she mistakenly sat in her colleague and party deputy leader Dara Calleary’s seat last Thursday for one vote and moved to her own seat for the same vote as soon as she realised.

“I honest to God believed I was in my seat, and I was pressing my voting button,” she said.

Ms Chambers admitted she “should have told the teller that there was an error recorded in the seat beside me”, adding: “I didn’t do that.”

“The reason I didn’t is because the vote was lost by such a huge number that I genuinely thought it was insignificant and it was a genuine mistake,” she said.

Ms Chambers said she told Mr Calleary about the mistake “on the day”. She also spoke to her leader Mr Martin about it on Sunday. “He accepts my explanation,” she said.

Asked if she expected to be suspended from the front bench, Ms Chambers said: “I certainly hope not.”

“I’m in the Brexit brief, it’s at a crucial time for the country,” she said.

“I do think what happened to me is very different to Timmy and Niall in that there were six votes recorded and both have accepted that Niall knew he was pressing the button.

“For me, I honestly believed I was in in my own seat and I honestly believed I was pressing my own button.”

‘Breach’

Catherine Murphy, Social Democrats co-leader and Kildare North TD, said voting for absent TDs is “obviously a breach of the Constitution” because it states elected representatives “have to be present and voting”.

“It is very serious,” she told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke on Monday.

“Leinster House makes its own rules, but it makes them in line with the Constitution and the Constitution is very clear: Article 15 says all questions in each house (of the Oireachtas) shall be determined by a majority of votes by members present and voting.”

Ms Murphy said she expects the Ceann Comhairle will take legal advice as part of his investigation, adding that it is a “very serious offence”.

“It is just not credible to believe that Timmy Dooley was up the back for six votes . . . it is not credible for Niall Collins to have said that,” she said.

“Essentially what happened was that Niall Collins voted for the people of Clare as well as voting for the people of Limerick county.

“We are not there in an individual capacity, we are there as public representatives. The voting system has to be beyond reproach.”

Ms Murphy said the “informality that has crept in” during Dáil business “will have to stop”.