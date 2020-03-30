Lisa Chambers and FG councillor John McGahon set to be elected to Seanad

Former Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers and Fine Gael Louth councillor John McGahon look set to be elected to the Seanad on the Cultural and Educational panel as the counting continued on Monday night in Dublin Castle.

However, former Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach failed to be elected, and was excluded on the ninth count. He said in estimating support of voters “you should count the number of votes you’re promised and divide by two”.

Sinn Féin outgoing Senator Fintan Warfield topped the poll in the Seanad election with 151votes, while Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh came in second with 114 votes.

After nine counts the order remained the same with Senator Warfield on 155 votes, Ms McHugh on 122, Mr McGahon on 112 and Ms Chambers on 105.

They were 20 candidates competing for five seats on the Cultural and Educational panel, the first of five vocational panels to be decided.

With eight Fianna Fáil and six Fine Gael candidates in the contest, Ms Chambers and Mr McGahon are expected to be elected from transfers.

Malcolm Byrne, who lost the Wexford seat he first won in November’s byelection, is still in contention one place behind Independent councillor Joe Conway.

Fine Gael’s Mary Newman Julian, a sister of former TD Kate O’Connell, was eliminated on the eighth count.

The electorate for the vocational panels is tiny at just 1,169 eligible voters – the 160 TDs in the new Dáil, the 60 outgoing Senators and 949 county and city councillors.

As the electorate is so small later counts could end up being fractions of votes, so each is multiplied by 1,000.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic the Seanad election is going ahead because constitutionally it cannot be postponed and a new Upper House elected.

As part of measures to adhere to social distancing for public health requirements candidates were asked not to attend the count, and the returning officer, Martin Groves, 10 count officials and the two Oireachtas social media personnel were the official staff present.

Two Fianna Fáil candidates, Mr Breathnach and Dublin City councillor Deirdre Conroy, and an agent for Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, Councillor Kate Feeney, attended.