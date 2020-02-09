Limerick County results: Sinn Féin candidate on course for Dáil

Sinn Féin were threatening to make it two from two in Limerick, with Seighin O’Ceallaigh in the mix for a seat in Limerick County, traditionally a heartland for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Former Limerick mayor Niall Collins topped the poll on Count Four with 11,870 votes.

Fine Gael’s Patrick O’Donovan was on track to take the second seat with 10,893 votes, with Mr O’Ceallaigh – the constituency’s dark horse – in line to take the third seat.

The Sinn Féin candidate lost his seat on Limerick City and County Council last May.

Tom Neville was another casualty of the Sinn Féin tsunami, loosing his seat that he had fought for and won in 2016 asa first time Dáil candidate.

His father Dan had kept the seat from 1997.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Neville said he planned to “fight another day”.

He acknowledged he had joined “a lot of Fine Gael back-benchers” “caught-up” in the “Sinn Fein surge”.

“I want to thank my staff and supporters and I was honoured to have had the chance to continue the work my father did raising awareness of mental health,” he added.

Fine Gael’s Patrick O’Donovan, who started slowly, was in line to retain his seat.

Candidates: Patrick O’Donovan (FG), Tom Neville (FG), Niall Collins (FF), Richard O’Donoghue (Ind), Claire Keating (GP), Michael Collins (FF), John Dalton (Renua), Séighin Ó Ceallaigh (Sinn Féin), Robert O’Donnell (Ind), Conor O’Donoghue (Aontú), Cristín Ní Mhaoldhomhnaigh (National Party), Con Cremin (Ind).