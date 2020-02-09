Limerick County results: Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins looks set to retain seat

Fifty-seven boxes remain unopened in Limerick County and tallies indicate Niall Collins (FF) will top the poll and retain his seat. He’s currently on 25 per cent, followed by Fine Gael’s outgoing Minister of State at the Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Patrick O’Donovan who had a slow start, but has fought back to 16 per cent.

Tallies show Sinn Féin’s Seighin O’Ceallaigh and Independent Richard O’Donoghue are tied on 15 per cent.

Tom Neville of Fine Gael, is currently on 12 per cent, but there are many boxes to open yet.

Tallies show Fianna Fáil first time Dáil candidate Michael Collins, no relation to Niall, is on 6 per cent, as is Claire Keating, GP.

The constituency currently stands at Fine Gael 2, Fianna Fáil 1.

Candidates: Patrick O’Donovan (FG), Tom Neville (FG), Niall Collins (FF), Richard O’Donoghue (Ind), Claire Keating (GP), Michael Collins (FF), John Dalton (Renua), Séighin Ó Ceallaigh (Sinn Féin), Robert O’Donnell (Ind), Conor O’Donoghue (Aontú), Cristín Ní Mhaoldhomhnaigh (National Party), Con Cremin (Ind).