Limerick City results: Sinn Féin’s Quinlivan elected on first count

The Sinn Féin surge carried Maurice Quinlivan to the top of the poll in Limerick City in breathtaking style.

Mr Quinlivan, who was expected to retain his seat in the four-seater, said he was “humbled” after he was elected on the first count with 11,006 first preference votes, 1,780 over the quota.

The Sinn Féin TD, who won a seat for the party in 2016, said it was a “special” feeling to the top the poll, which has typically been achieved over the years by Willie O’Dea of Fianna Fáil.

Mr O’Dea, a former minister for defence, said he was “disappointed” with his personal first-preference vote of 9,198, despite his election on count two with 9,460 votes, 1,546 votes behind Quinlivan.

The pair have a history which Mr O’Dea would rather forget. He previously paid compensation to Mr Quinlivan after he took a libel action against the Fianna Fáil TD. The matter led to O’Dea resigning as minister for defence, in February 2010.

“I was up against a formidable vote-getter who we were told could never be removed from his position – and we [Sinn Féin] did that,” Mr Quinlivan said in his victory speech.

Mr O’Dea visited the count centre at Limerick Racecourse earlier but was not present when he was declared elected on the second count. He was tracked down to Souths Bar in the city, where he was photographed toasting his election with a pint.

Labour’s Jan O’Sullivan, who has had a Dáil seat here since 1997, conceded she would struggle to be re-elected.

Kieran O’Donnell of Fine Gael, who lost his seat in 2016, was on track to regain a seat for the party.

Former minister for finance Michael Noonan, who had held a seat for the party since 1981, did not run.

The fourth and final seat was left to a five-way dogfight between Independent Frankie Daly, Maria Byrne of Fine Gael and Brian Leddin of the Green Party.

Candidates: Kieran O’Donnell (FG), Maria Byrne (FG), Willie O’Dea (FF), James Collins (FF), Maurice Quinlivan (SF), Jan O’Sullivan (Lab), Brian Leddin (GP), Frankie Daly (Ind), Michael Ryan (Aontú), Jenny Blake (SD), Mary Cahillane (S-PBP), Rebecca Barrett (National Party)