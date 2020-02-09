Limerick City results: SF’s Quinlivan slightly ahead of O’Dea

Sinn Féin’s Maurice Quinlivan is threatening to take Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea’s poll-topping trophy in Limerick City.

With 84 boxes unopened, Quinlivan is on 22.45 per cent with O’Dea chasing closely behind on 19.07 per cent.

Mr Quinlivan said he was “performing well everywhere” including in areas where he had not expected, such as Newport, Castletroy and Monaleen.

Perhaps, a good indicator for the Limerick City constituency is a Sinn Féin tally of a box in Gaelscoil, Raheen, where Fine Gael’s Maria Byrne would have expected to perform well.

However, the tally showed Mr Quinlivan victorious on 37 first preference votes, followed by Willie O’Dea (FF) on 29; Niall Collins ( FF), on 19, Kieran O’Donnell (FG) on 17; Brian Leddin ( GP) on 15; Maria Byrne (FG) on 10, Jan O’Sullivan (LAB), on 10, and Frankie Daly (IO) on 6.

Ms O’Sullivan looks like she is in trouble to keep her seat but transfers will play a key role in deciding the final seat.

Fine Gael Senator Kieran O’Donnell, who lost his seat in 2016, is performing well with tallies showing him on 16.4 per cent.

Indications are it will be a real dogfight for the fourth and final seat in Limerick City with Mr Collins, Mr Leddin, sitting Labour TD Ms O’Sullivan, and Mr Daly, and Ms Byrne, all positioned above 6 per cent.

The constituency currently stands at SF 1; 1 FG, 1 FF, 1 LAB.

Candidates: Kieran O’Donnell (FG), Maria Byrne (FG), Willie O’Dea (FF), James Collins (FF), Maurice Quinlivan (SF), Jan O’Sullivan (Lab), Brian Leddin (GP), Frankie Daly (Ind), Michael Ryan (Aontú), Jenny Blake (SD), Mary Cahillane (S-PBP), Rebecca Barrett (National Party)