Limerick City and County Council local election candidate list
Total of 92 candidates running in 40-seat constituency
Adare-Rathkeale: 6 seats
Bridie Collins (Fianna Fáil)
Stephen Keary (Fine Gael)
Mark Keogh (Direct Democracy Ireland)
Emmett O’Brien (Independent)
Trina O’Dea (Fianna Fáil)
Richard O’Donoghue (Independent)
Mike Putt (Direct Democracy Ireland)
Kevin Sheahan (Fianna Fáil)
Theresa Storey (Green Party)
Adam Teskey (Fine Gael)
Leo Walsh (Fine Gael)
Cappamore-Kilmallock: 7 seats
PJ Carey (Independent)
Greg Conway (Fine Gael)
Michael Donegan (Fianna Fáil)
John Egan (Fine Gael)
Jim Hickey (Sinn Féin)
Shane Hogan (Aontú)
Trevor McCarthy (Social Democrats)
Joseph Meagher (Fianna Fáil)
Gerald Mitchell (Fine Gael)
John O’Gorman (Independent)
Eddie Ryan (Fianna Fáil)
Martin Ryan (Fianna Fáil)
Noreen Stokes (Fine Gael)
Brigid Teefy (Independent)
Limerick City West: 7 seats
Daniel Butler (Fine Gael)
Mark Carey (Independent)
James Collins (Fianna Fáil)
Sunnymartins Duruagwu (Independent)
Julian Fitzgibbon (Aontú)
Elenora Hogan (Fine Gael)
Fergus Kilcoyne (Independent)
Joe Leddin (Labour Party)
John Loftus (Independent)
Jim Long (Independent)
Seán Lynch (Fianna Fáil)
Breandán Anraoi MacGabhann (Green Party)
Cathal McCarthy (Independent)
Malachy McCreesh (Sinn Féin)
Dan McSweeney (Fine Gael)
Jamie Morrissey (Independent)
Elisa O’Donovan (Social Democrats)
Seónaidh Ní Shíomóin (Solidarity–People Before Profit)
Abul Kalam Azad Talukder (Fianna Fáil)
Limerick City North: 7 seats
Sharon Benson (Sinn Féin)
Mary Cahillane (Solidarity–People Before Profit)
Ruth Clarke (Independent)
John Costelloe (Sinn Féin)
Anne Cronin (Labour Party)
Frankie Daly (Independent)
Des Hayes (Independent)
Kevin Kiely (Independent)
Brian Leddin (Green Party)
Denis McCarthy (Fine Gael)
Christy McInerney (Fianna Fáil)
Eleanor McSherry (Fine Gael)
John Nugent (Sinn Féin)
Brian O’Connor (Fine Gael)
Maeve O’Donnell (Aontú)
Kieran O’Hanlon (Fianna Fáil)
Pat O’Neill (Fianna Fáil)
Olivia O’Sullivan (Fine Gael)
Dean Quinn (Independent)
Conor Sheehan (Labour Party)
Kieran Walsh (Social Democrats)
Limerick City East: 7 seats
Séighin Ó Ceallaigh (Sinn Féin)
Noel Hannan (Independent)
Seán Hartigan (Green Party)
Sarah Jane Hennelly (Social Democrats)
Marian Hurley (Fine Gael)
Paul Keller (Solidarity–People Before Profit)
Sarah Kiely (Fine Gael)
Derek Mulcahy (Independent)
Michael Murphy (Fine Gael)
Jerry O’Dea (Fianna Fáil)
Joe Pond (Fianna Fáil)
Diarmuid Ryan (Independent)
Michael Ryan (Aontú)
Elena Secas (Labour Party)
Michael Sheahan (Fine Gael)
Catherine Slattery (Fianna Fáil)
Newcastle West: 6 seats
Séamus Browne (Sinn Féin)
Michael Collins (Fianna Fáil)
John Dalton (Renua Ireland)
Francis Foley (Fianna Fáil)
Liam Galvin (Fine Gael)
Christy Kelly (Independent)
Conor O’Donoghue (Aontú)
Sean O’Mahony (Independent)
Tom Ruddle (Fine Gael)
Jerome Scanlan (Fine Gael)
John Sheahan (Fine Gael)