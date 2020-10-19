Life under Level 5: What will the next six weeks look like for Ireland?

The Government is understood to be preparing to move to a “soft” Level 5 restrictions strategy for six weeks from , The Irish Times understands.

Ministers will be asked at a Cabinet meeting currently under way in Government Buildings to approve a return to the tightest restrictions under its Living with Covid-19 plan.

It is understood that intense negotiations between ministers and health officials resulted in a decision to seek cabinet approval for Level 5 rather than an enhanced Level 4, which was under discussion on Sunday.

A formal announcement of new restrictions is expected to be made around 9pm on Monday evening.

Can I travel outside my county?

No. Under Level 5 you will be asked to stay at home, with the exception that you can exercise within 5km of your home.

The advice states that you should work from home unless you work in health, social care or other essential services that cannot be done from home.

Can I have any visitors to my home?

No. There are to be no visitors to your home or garden.

Could I meet up with family or a friend away from my home, in a park?

No. Social or family gatherings shouldn’t take place in other settings either.

Does this mean weddings are cancelled?

Weddings can still go ahead, with up to six guests allowed to attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

Are organised indoor or outdoor gatherings allowed to take place such as conferences, events in theatres or other arts events?

No organised indoor or outdoor events can take place under Level 5. Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions all remain closed.

Parks and outdoor playgrounds can remain open with protective measures in place.

Will schools close?

The Government’s plan says recommendations for schools, creches, higher and adult education under Level 5 will be based on the “situation and evidence at time”. It is understood that schools and creches will remain open over the next six weeks.

Is all sport cancelled?

Under the Level 5 plan, individual training only can take place. However it is understood the Government may allow elite training to take place. Plans will also be considered to allow sports training for children and younger people, including a pod based system. Under Level 5 gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools close.

What happens to pubs and restaurants?

Bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs can only offer takeaway or delivery. Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Are retail outlets, hairdressers/barbers allowed to stay open?

Essential retail is only allowed to stay open and face coverings must continue to be worn. All other retail and personal services close.

What about Mass and funerals?

Religious services will be held online while places of worship remain open for private prayer. Up to 10 mourners can attend a funeral.

Can hotels and similar accommodation stay open?

They are open only for those with “essential non-social and non-tourist purposes”.

Do over-70s and medically vulnerable people have to cocoon?

Those aged over 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable should exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home. Specific guidance is also due to be issued regarding these groups.

Can I visit a relative in a nursing home?

Visits to long-term residential care facilities continue to be suspended under Level 5 aside from “critical and compassionate circumstances”.

What about public transport?

Face coverings must continue to be worn on public transport. People should only use public transport if they are essential workers or for essential purposes only. People are advised to walk or cycle where possible. Public transport capacity will be restricted to 25 per cent.