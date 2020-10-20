Level 5: Cabinet agrees to increase number allowed at funerals to 25

The Cabinet has agreed that the number of attendees at a funeral will be increased to 25 under Level 5 restrictions.

It was previously agreed on Monday that the limit would be ten, but at a meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday it was agreed to increase the number in line with the numbers allowed at weddings.

The Cabinet was also discussing fines for those who breach Covid 19 guidelines in the six week lockdown.

Following days of warnings from senior public health officials about the continuing spread of Covid-19, the Government on Monday night reversed its previous stance and announced the introduction of Level 5 restrictions for the entire State for until December 1st.

It is understood the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has brought a memo detailing what penalties will apply for those who break the travel restrictions amongst other measures.

Under the Level 5 plan, schools and childcare facilities will remain open, as will construction sites and manufacturing, but non-essential retail businesses and services such as hairdressing will be forced to close, plunging tens of thousands of people into unemployment and costing the exchequer hundreds of millions of euro in lost taxes and in welfare payments.

People have been told not to travel more than 5km from their homes and it is understood there will now be penal provisions attached to travelling outside this 5km radius except in certain circumstances.

Last night, a further 1,031 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by Nphet brought the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 50,993, less than eight months after the first case of the virus was recorded in Ireland.

As of 8pm on Monday, there were 300 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland’s hospitals and 32 in intensive care. By 8am on Tuesday, the hospital figure had risen to 315 with the ICU the same.

In a televised address to the country from Government Buildings last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that while the restrictions of recent weeks have “slowed the spread of the virus, this has not been enough, and further action is now required”.

The decision was announced after a Cabinet meeting arranged at short notice yesterday gave its approval for the move, although not without some dissent from Ministers. The measures come into place on Wednesday night at midnight, into Thursday morning.