Letter asks Varadkar to heed Brexit concerns of people in Northern Ireland

Citizens express fears around Brexit, lack of government at Stormont and denial of rights

Amanda Ferguson

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: 1,000 citizens have asked him to stand up for the Belfast Agreement and a rights-based society. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: 1,000 citizens have asked him to stand up for the Belfast Agreement and a rights-based society. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

 

One thousand Irish citizens from nationalist civic society have written to the Taoiseach to urge him to protect the interests and rights of the people of Northern Ireland.

In December 2017, over 200 individuals signed an open letter to Leo Varadkar to “give voice” to concerns around Brexit, the lack of government at Stormont and denial of rights.

With Brexit negotiations ongoing, the groups have come together again, this time over 1,000 people from business, arts, sports, cultural, community, education and other areas of life adding their names to a fresh letter.

The letter, sent to the Taoiseach on Friday, reminds him of the commitment he made last year to Irish citizens in the North: their interests would be protected; there would be no hard border as a result of Brexit; and they would “never be left behind again by an Irish Government”.

‘Political crisis’

Lawyer Niall Murphy, who is among the signatories, said: “As we approach a crucial deadline in Brexit talks, and continue to endure political crisis in the North and the denial of rights, we feel it essential to raise our voices publicly once more.”

He added: “We collectively seek to give expression to a deep sense of fear in respect of the current Brexit negotiations. The fear that partition in our island will be deepened by a border, due to a constitutional crisis that no Irish person has sought to provoke.

“We urge the Taoiseach and the Irish Government to stand firm in these negotiations, to stand up for the Good Friday Agreement and a rights-based society and to ensure that rights enjoyed in Donegal will continue to be enjoyed in Derry and that a return to a border in Ireland will not be acceptable.”

Signatories to the letter included actor Adrian Dunbar, footballer James McClean, singer Frances Black, businessman Gareth Graham and musician Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh of Altan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.