Let’s deal: shape of Brexit set to emerge

Inside Politics: May’s initial vision of ‘red, white and blue’ Brexit gives way to much closer relationship with EU

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Fiach Kelly

The Withdrawal Agreement will include one backstop, with an EU-UK customs union at its core. Photograph: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

The Withdrawal Agreement will include one backstop, with an EU-UK customs union at its core. Photograph: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Good morning.

Almost two-and-a-half years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, we are now on the cusp of finding just what shape Brexit will take. It has been a long road to this point, with Theresa May’s initial vision of a glorious “red, white and blue” Brexit giving way to a much closer relationship with the EU than she and many in her government could have imagined.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.