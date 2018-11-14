Let’s deal: shape of Brexit set to emerge
Inside Politics: May’s initial vision of ‘red, white and blue’ Brexit gives way to much closer relationship with EU
The Withdrawal Agreement will include one backstop, with an EU-UK customs union at its core. Photograph: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Almost two-and-a-half years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, we are now on the cusp of finding just what shape Brexit will take. It has been a long road to this point, with Theresa May’s initial vision of a glorious “red, white and blue” Brexit giving way to a much closer relationship with the EU than she and many in her government could have imagined.